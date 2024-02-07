Перитонзилярний абсцес і целюліт

Needle aspiration

Sometimes CT

Peritonsillar cellulitis is recognized in patients who have a severe sore throat and who have the following:

Trismus

"Hot potato" voice

Uvular deviation

All such patients require needle aspiration of the tonsillar mass and cultures. Aspiration of pus differentiates abscess from cellulitis. Point-of-care ultrasonography can be used for diagnosis and to determine the optimal location for aspiration or incision and drainage; sensitivity is high, but specificity is only moderate (1).

CT of the neck can help confirm the diagnosis when the physical examination is difficult or the diagnosis is in doubt, particularly when the condition must be differentiated from a parapharyngeal infection or other deep neck infection.