Знайомство зі стоматологічним пацієнтом

A physician should always examine the mouth and be able to recognize major oral disorders, particularly possible oral cancers. However, consultation with a dentist is needed to evaluate patients with nonmalignant changes as well as tooth problems. Likewise, patients with xerostomia or unexplained swelling or pain in the mouth, face, or neck require a dental consultation.

Children with abnormal facies (who also may have dental malformations requiring correction) should be evaluated by a dentist.

In fever of unknown origin (FUO) or a systemic infection of unknown cause, a dental source of infection should be considered.

A dental consultation is necessary before head and neck radiation therapy and is advisable before chemotherapy.

Common dental disorders, dental emergencies, and other dental and oral symptoms, including toothache, are discussed elsewhere in THE MANUAL.