Цукровий діабет (ЦД)

The physiologic stress of surgery can increase plasma glucose in patients with diabetes and induce diabetic ketoacidosis in those with type 1 diabetes. For shorter procedures, subcutaneous insulin can be used. In patients with type 1 diabetes, one half to two thirds of the usual morning dose of intermediate-acting insulin or 70 to 80% of the dose of long-acting insulin (glargine or detemir) can be given the night or morning before surgery (at the usual time of long-acting insulin administration).

Patients with type 2 diabetes who are taking insulin should be given 50% of their basal insulin dose the night or morning before surgery. An IV infusion of a dextrose solution can be started before surgery at a rate of 75 to 150 mL/hour and titrated to maintain euglycemia.

During and after surgery, plasma glucose (and ketones if hyperglycemia suggests the need) should be measured at least every 2 hours. Dextrose infusion can be continued, and regular or short-acting insulin can be given subcutaneously every 4 to 6 hours as needed to maintain the plasma glucose level between 100 and 200 mg/dL (5.5 and 11.1 mmol/L) until the patient can be switched to oral feedings and resume the usual insulin regimen. Additional doses of intermediate- or long-acting insulin should be given if there is a substantial delay (> 24 hours) in resuming the usual regimen. This approach may also be used for insulin-treated patients with type 2 diabetes, but frequent measurement of ketones may be omitted.

Some physicians prefer to withhold subcutaneous or inhaled insulin on the day of surgery and to give insulin by IV infusion. For patients undergoing a long procedure or major surgery, a continuous insulin infusion is preferable, especially since insulin requirements can increase because of the stress of surgery. IV insulin infusion can be given at the same time as intravenous dextrose solution to maintain blood glucose. One approach is to combine glucose, insulin, and potassium in the same bag (GIK regimen), for example, by combining 10% dextrose with 10 mEq (10 mmol) potassium, and 15 units of insulin in a 500-mL bag. The insulin doses are adjusted in 5-unit increments. This approach is not used at many institutions because of the frequent remixing and changing of bags needed to adjust to the patient's level of glycemia. A more common approach in the United States is to infuse insulin and dextrose separately. Insulin can be infused at a rate of 1 to 2 U/hour with 5% dextrose infusing at 75 to 150 mL/hour. The insulin rate may need to be decreased for patients with more insulin-sensitive type 1 diabetes and increased for patients with more insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes. Ten percent dextrose may also be used. It is important, especially in patients with type 1 diabetes, to continue insulin infusion to avoid development of diabetes ketoacidosis. Insulin adsorption onto IV tubing can lead to inconsistent effects, which can be minimized by preflushing the IV tubing with insulin solution. Insulin infusion is continued through recovery, with insulin dose adjusted based on the plasma glucose levels obtained in the recovery room and at 1- to 2-hour intervals thereafter.

Most patients with type 2 diabetes who are treated only with oral antihyperglycemic medications maintain acceptable glucose levels when fasting and may not require insulin in the perioperative period. Most oral medications, including sulfonylureas and metformin, should be withheld on the day of surgery, and plasma glucose levels should be measured preoperatively and postoperatively and every 6 hours while patients receive IV fluids. Oral medications may be resumed when patients are able to eat, but metformin should be withheld until normal renal function is confirmed 48 hours after surgery.