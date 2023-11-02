Комплекс туберозного склерозу (TSC)

Tuberous sclerosis complex is a dominantly inherited genetic disorder in which tumors (usually hamartomas) develop in multiple organs. Diagnosis requires specific clinical criteria and imaging of the affected organ. Treatment is symptomatic or, if central nervous system tumors are growing, therapy with sirolimus or everolimus. Patients must be monitored regularly to check for complications.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a neurocutaneous syndrome that occurs in 1 of 6000 children (1); 85% of cases involve mutations in the TSC1 gene (9q34), which controls the production of hamartin, or in the TSC2 gene (16p13.3), which controls the production of tuberin. These proteins act as growth suppressors. If either parent has the disorder, children have a 50% risk of having it. However, new mutations account for two thirds of cases (1).

Patients with TSC have tumors or abnormalities that manifest at different ages and in multiple organs, including the

Brain

Heart

Eyes

Kidneys

Lungs

Skin

Central nervous system (CNS) tubers interrupt neural circuits, causing developmental delay and cognitive impairment and may cause seizures, including infantile spasms. Sometimes the tubers grow and obstruct flow of cerebrospinal fluid from the lateral ventricles, causing unilateral hydrocephalus. Sometimes tubers undergo malignant degeneration into gliomas, particularly subependymal giant cell astrocytomas (SEGAs).

Cardiac rhabdomyomas may develop prenatally, sometimes causing heart failure in neonates. These rhabdomyomas tend to disappear over time and usually do not cause symptoms later in childhood or in adulthood.

Kidney tumors (angiolipomas) may develop in adults, and polycystic kidney disease may develop at any age. Kidney disease may cause hypertension.

Pulmonary lesions, such as lymphangioleiomyomatosis, may develop, particularly in adolescent girls.

Довідковий матеріал 1. De Waele L, Lagae L, Mekahli D: Tuberous sclerosis complex: The past and the future. Pediatr Nephrol 30(10):1771-1780, 2015. doi: 10.1007/s00467-014-3027-9

Symptoms and Signs of TSC Manifestations vary greatly in severity. Skin lesions are typically present. Infants with CNS lesions may present with a type of seizure called infantile spasms. Affected children may also have other types of seizures, intellectual disability, autism, learning disorders, or behavioral problems. Retinal achromic patches as well as retinal hamartomas are common and may be visible with funduscopy. Pitting of enamel in permanent teeth is common. Skin findings include Initially pale, ash leaf–shaped macules, which develop during infancy or early childhood

Angiofibromas of the face (adenoma sebaceum), which develop during later childhood

Congenital shagreen patches (raised lesions resembling an orange peel), usually on the back

Subcutaneous nodules

Café-au-lait spots

Шкірні прояви комплексу туберозного склерозу Ash-Leaf Spots in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Ash-leaf spots are depigmented areas present in > 90% of patients with tuberous sclerosis complex. The areas are 1 to 3 cm in length and may be more easily seen under ultraviolet light (Wood light). ... прочитати більше By permission of the publisher. From Puduvalli V: Atlas of Cancer. Edited by M Markman and R Gilbert. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002. Ангіофіброми (аденоми сальних залоз) в комплексі туберозного склерозу This photo shows angiofibromas (adenoma sebaceum) on the face of a patient with tuberous sclerosis complex. DR M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Ангіофіброми (аденоми сальних залоз) в комплексі туберозного склерозу This photo shows angiofibromas (adenoma sebaceum) on the face of a patient with tuberous sclerosis complex. Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Koenen Tumors in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Koenen tumors are periungual and subungual fibromas (reddish to flesh-colored papules emerging from nail folds) in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of TSC Clinical criteria

Identification of the skin lesions

Imaging of affected organs

Molecular genetic testing The International Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Consensus Group has defined major and minor criteria for making a definite or possible diagnosis of TSC (1) (see table International Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) Diagnostic Criteria). A definite diagnosis of TSC by these criteria requires either of the following: The identification of either a TSC1 or TSC2 pathogenic mutation by molecular genetic testing

Two major features or 1 major feature with 2 minor features A possible diagnosis of TSC by these criteria requires the following: Either 1 major feature or ≥ 2 minor features Таблиця Міжнародні діагностичні критерії комплексу туберозного склерозу (TSC) Таблиця Physical examination is done to check for typical skin lesions. Funduscopy should be done to check for retinal achromic patches. TSC may be suspected when fetal ultrasonography detects cardiac rhabdomyomas or when infantile spasms occur. Cardiac or cranial manifestations may be visible on routine prenatal ultrasonography. MRI or ultrasonography of the affected organs is necessary for confirmation. Specific genetic testing is available. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Northrup H, Aronow ME, Bebin EM, et al: Updated international tuberous sclerosis complex diagnostic criteria and surveillance and management recommendations. Pediatr Neurol 123:50-66, 2021. doi: 10.1016/j.pediatrneurol.2021.07.011

Treatment of TSC Symptomatic treatment

Sirolimus or everolimus Treatment of TSC is both symptomatic and specific: For seizures: Antiseizure medications (especially vigabatrin for infantile spasms) or sometimes epilepsy surgery

For skin lesions: Dermabrasion or laser techniques, topical sirolimus

For neurobehavioral problems: Behavior management techniques or medications

For hypertension caused by renal problems: Antihypertensives or surgery to remove growing tumors

For developmental delays: Special schooling or occupational therapy

For CNS tubers: Everolimus or sirolimus Although so far they are approved only for the treatment of subependymal giant cell astrocytomas (SEGAs), growing evidence suggests oral sirolimus and its derivative, everolimus, may be used to prevent and treat most of the complications of TSC. These medications have been shown in some patients to shrink brain tubers, cardiac rhabdomyomas that are too large to be resected, and facial lesions and to lessen seizures. Topical sirolimus may be helpful for facial angiofibromas (1). Studies using these medications for these and other complications of TSC are ongoing. Genetic counseling is indicated for adolescents and adults of childbearing age. Скринінг на наявність ускладнень All patients should be screened regularly to detect complications of TSC early. Typically, the following is done: MRI of the head to check for intracranial complications (eg, SEGAs) at least every 3 years

Renal ultrasonography or MRI of the abdomen to check for kidney tumors every 3 years in school-aged children and every 1 to 2 years for life in affected adults

In girls ≥ 18 years, screening for exertional dyspnea and shortness of breath annually and high-resolution CT every 5 to 10 years to screen for lymphangioleiomyomatosis

Neuropsychologic testing periodically and behavioral screening in children to help plan for support at school and behavioral interventions

Echocardiography at least every 3 years for asymptomatic children and adolescents with cardiac rhabdomyomas Regular monitoring must be continued until cardiac rhabdomyomas have regressed. Clinical monitoring is also important and sometimes prompts more frequent testing. Development of headaches, loss of skills, or new types of seizures may be caused by malignant degeneration or growth of CNS tubers and are indications for neuroimaging. Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування 1. Darling T: Topical sirolimus to treat tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). JAMA Dermatol 154(7):761–762, 2018. doi: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.0465

Prognosis for TSC Prognosis depends on symptom severity. Infants with mild symptoms generally do well and live long, productive lives; infants with severe symptoms may have severe disabilities. Regardless of severity, most children show continued developmental progress.