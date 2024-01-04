Most oral growths are benign; there are numerous types.

Новоутворення ротової порожнини Доброякісне новоутворення порожнини рота (фіброма подразнення) This photo shows an oral growth caused by chronic irritation. In this case, a fibroma on the inside of the cheek formed due to rubbing from orthodontic braces. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Плоскоклітинна папілома — звичайна бородавка This example of an oral squamous papilloma is an ordinary wart (verruca vulgaris), appearing as a raised, rounded, flesh-colored lesion on the surface of the tongue. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Плоскоклітинна папілома язика This photo shows a wart appearing as a pedunculated papilloma (exophytic growth, cauliflower-like) on the underside of the tongue. HPV can be a cause. CLINICA CLAROS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Молочниця Creamy white patches are seen inside the mouth and may bleed when scraped off. This finding is typical of thrush, which is caused by infection with Candida. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Ранула This photo shows a close-up of a ranula (center) in a person's mouth. Ranulas are mucoceles that occur in the floor of the mouth (generally larger than mucoceles that occur elsewhere in the oral cavity). The source of mucin content in ranulas is usually the sublingual gland (also occasionally from the submandibular gland duct). CLINICA CLAROS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Піднебінний валик Torus palatinus is a common bony hard mass that occurs along the midline of the hard palate (often bilaterally, as is visible here). DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Torus Mandibularis A benign growth of the lingual aspect of the mandible is visible here on the left side of the patient's mouth. © Springer Science+Business Media Слизова кіста (мукоцеле, феномен екстравазації слизу) This photo shows a labial mucocele, a benign mass consisting of a swollen sac filled with mucus. Mucoceles are often fluctuant, although some can feel firmer to palpation. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Плеоморфна аденома піднебінної слинної залози Pleomorphic adenoma is the most common intraoral benign neoplasm. The palatal mucosa is the most common site of occurrence. DR. P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Пухлина привушної слинної залози This patient has a large right-sided parotid salivary gland tumor. The whitish papules on her skin are an incidental finding due to yaws (a chronic cutaneous infection caused by Treponema pallidum subspecies pertenue). Image courtesy of K. Mae Lennon and Clement Benjamin via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic irritation can cause a persistent lump or raised area on the gingiva. Benign growths due to irritation are relatively common and, if necessary, can be removed by surgery. In 10 to 40% of people, benign growths on the gingiva reappear because the irritant remains. Occasionally such irritation, particularly if it persists over a long period of time, can lead to premalignant or malignant changes.

Warts may occur in the mouth (oral squamous papillomas). Ordinary warts (verrucae vulgaris) can infect the mouth if a person sucks or chews one that is growing on a finger. Genital warts, caused by human papillomavirus infection (HPV), may also occur in the oral cavity when transmitted through oral sex. Oral warts may regress spontaneously but slowly (over months or years). Typical treatment is complete surgical excision when possible.

Oral candidiasis (thrush) often appears as white, cheesy plaques that stick tightly to the mucous membranes and leave red erosions when wiped off. Thrush is most common among patients with diabetes or immunocompromise and among those who are taking antibiotics.

Cysts of many kinds cause jaw pain and swelling. Often they are associated with an impacted wisdom tooth and can destroy considerable areas of the mandible as they expand. Certain types of cysts are more likely to recur after surgical removal. Various types of cysts may develop in the floor of the mouth. Often, these cysts are surgically removed because they make swallowing uncomfortable or because they are unattractive.

Mucoceles (mucus retention cysts and ranulas) are painless, benign, intraoral swellings due to cystic or pseudocystic accumulations of salivary gland mucus. They are often traumatic in origin. By far the most common lesion, mucoceles most often occur inside the lateral lower lip and often have a bluish translucent color due to presence of spilled mucin under the mucosa. They are usually the result of accidentally biting the (lower) lip and occur when salivary flow from a minor salivary gland is obstructed. Most mucoceles disappear in a week or two. Ranulas are large, usually bluish mucoceles on the floor of the mouth. Treatment is surgical excision.

A torus is a rounded projection of bone that forms in the midline of the hard palate (torus palatinus) or on the inner aspect of the mandible (torus mandibularis). This hard growth is both common and harmless. Even a large growth can be left alone unless it gets traumatized during eating or the person needs a denture that covers the area.

Gardner syndrome is a type of familial adenomatous polyposis, a hereditary disorder of the gastrointestinal tract that involves multiple colorectal polyps. Patients who have Gardner syndrome often present with multiple oral osteomas that may clinically resemble multiple torus lesions, particularly in the body and angle of the lower jaw.

Keratoacanthomas are growths that form on the lips and other sun-exposed areas, such as the face, forearms, and hands. A keratoacanthoma usually reaches its full size of about 1 to 3 cm or more in diameter within 1 or 2 months, then begins to shrink after another few months and may eventually disappear without treatment. Once, all keratoacanthomas were considered to be noncancerous, but some experts now consider those that do not diminish in size to be low-grade cancerous lesions, and biopsy or excision is currently recommended for such lesions. Some pathologists consider keratoacanthoma an incipient variant of squamous cell carcinoma (1).

Odontomas are overgrowths of tooth-forming cells that look like small, misshapen extra teeth. In children, they may get in the way of normal tooth eruption. In adults, they may push teeth out of alignment. Large odontomas may also cause enlargement of the maxilla or mandible. They are usually removed surgically.

Salivary gland tumors are mostly benign, slow-growing, and painless. They usually occur as a single, soft, movable lump beneath normal-appearing skin or under the oral mucosa. Occasionally, when hollow and fluid-filled, they are firm. The most common type is a pleomorphic adenoma (mixed tumor) and it occurs mainly in women > age 40. Pleomorphic adenomas can become malignant and are removed surgically. Unless completely removed, this type of tumor is likely to recur. Other types of benign tumors are also removed surgically but are much less likely to become malignant or recur.