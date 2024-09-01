Герпангіна

Herpangina is characterized by sudden onset of fever with sore throat, headache, anorexia, and frequently neck pain. Infants may have drooling or vomiting.

Within 2 days after onset, up to 20 (mean, 4 to 5) 1- to 2-mm diameter grayish papules develop and become vesicles with erythematous areolae. They occur most frequently on the tonsillar pillars but also on the soft palate, tonsils, uvula, or tongue. During the next 24 hours, the lesions become shallow ulcers, seldom > 5 mm in diameter, and heal in 1 to 7 days.

Herpangina Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Difficulty swallowing, drooling, and refusal of foods/liquids by mouth can lead to dehydration, but complications of herpangina are unusual.

Lasting immunity to the infecting strain follows, but repeated episodes caused by other enteroviruses are possible.