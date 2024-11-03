The primary treatment of caries that has entered dentin is mechanical removal by drilling, followed by filling the resultant defect.

Restorative materials for treating caries vary depending on the location and size of the carious lesion. Fillings for occlusal surfaces of posterior teeth, which bear the brunt of mastication, must be composed of strong materials, including

Silver amalgam

Composite resins

Reinforced glass ionomers

Silver amalgam combines silver, mercury, copper, tin, and occasionally zinc, palladium, or indium. Amalgam is inexpensive and lasts an average of 14 years. However, if oral hygiene is good and if amalgam was placed using a rubber dam for isolation from saliva, many amalgam fillings last > 40 years. In general, amalgam restorations last longer and are more resistant to secondary caries than composite restorations (4).

There is a trend toward using dental materials other than amalgam (5). Amalgam use is decreasing for several reasons:

Cosmetic results are not as aesthetically pleasing as those achieved with either composites or glass ionomers.

The durability of composite resins has improved.

Updated dental school curricula now commonly include use of restorative materials other than amalgam.

Environmental concerns about the removal and disposal of the mercury content of amalgam are more commonly taken into consideration.

Although concern has been raised about "mercury poisoning," blood mercury levels do not correlate with the number of amalgam fillings a person has. Replacing amalgam is not recommended because it is expensive, damages tooth structure, actually increases patient exposure to mercury, and requires the use of amalgam separators to prevent dispersal of its mercury content into the environment.

Composite resins, which have a more acceptable appearance, have long been used in anterior teeth where aesthetic concerns are primary and the forces of chewing are minimal. Many patients request them in posterior teeth as well, and they are now commonly used there. Early-generation composite resins under high occlusal stress lasted less than half as long as amalgam and could lead to recurrent decay because the composite resin shrinks when it hardens and expands and contracts with heat and cold more than the tooth or other filling materials. The current generation of composites more closely simulates enamel hardness, does not appear to have the same incidence of recurrent caries as earlier materials, and may also last longer. Use of bonded composite resin restorations allows for more conservation of tooth structure compared to amalgam preparations.

Glass ionomer, a tooth-colored filling, releases fluoride when in place, a benefit for patients especially prone to tooth decay. It is also used to restore areas damaged by overzealous brushing. Glass ionomer is not as aesthetic as composite and should not be used on chewing surfaces because it has a high wear rate. Resin-modified glass ionomer materials are also available and provide some improved aesthetics compared to conventional glass ionomers.

If decay leaves too little dentin to retain a full or partial coverage restoration, the missing dentin is replaced with cement, amalgam, composite, or other materials. Sometimes a post must be inserted into 1 or more roots to support a gold, silver, or composite core, which replaces the coronal dentin. This procedure necessitates a root canal filling, in which an opening is made in the tooth and the pulp is removed. The root canal system is thoroughly debrided, shaped, and then filled with gutta percha. The outer tooth surfaces (what would have been the enamel) are then reduced so that an artificial crown—usually made of metal, porcelain, or ceramic—can be placed. Crowns for anterior teeth are made of, or covered with, porcelain or ceramic.