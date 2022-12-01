Алкогольна токсичність і абстиненція

Patients with severe alcohol withdrawal or delirium tremens should be managed in an intensive care unit until these symptoms abate. Treatment may include

IV thiamin to prevent Wernicke encephalopathy

Benzodiazepines or phenobarbital to manage agitation and/or seizures

Alcohol-tolerant people are cross-tolerant to some drugs commonly used to treat withdrawal (eg, benzodiazepines).

Benzodiazepines are the mainstay of therapy. Dosage and route depend on degree of agitation, vital signs, and mental status. Diazepam, given 5 to 10 mg IV or orally hourly until sedation occurs, is a common initial intervention; lorazepam 1 to 2 mg IV or orally is an alternative. Chlordiazepoxide 50 to 100 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours, then tapered, is an older acceptable alternative for less severe cases of withdrawal.

Phenobarbital 10 mg/kg (ideal body weight) IV may be used as an alternative, or in conjunction with benzodiazepines if benzodiazepines alone are ineffective, but respiratory depression is a risk with concomitant use. Carbamazepine, gabapentin, or valproic acid (when there is no liver disease or pregnancy) may also be used as an adjunct to benzodiazepines or when benzodiazepines are contraindicated (1).

Phenothiazines and haloperidol are not recommended initially because they may lower the seizure threshold. For patients with a significant liver disorder, a short-acting benzodiazepine (lorazepam) or one metabolized by glucuronidation (oxazepam) is preferred. (NOTE: Benzodiazepines may cause intoxication, physical dependence, and withdrawal in patients with alcohol use disorder and therefore should not be continued after the detoxification period. Carbamazepine 200 mg orally 4 times a day may be used as an alternative and then tapered.) For severe hyperadrenergic activity or to reduce benzodiazepine requirements, short-term therapy (12 to 48 hours) with titrated beta-blockers (eg, metoprolol 25 to 50 mg orally or 5 mg IV every 4 to 6 hours) and clonidine 0.1 to 0.2 mg IV every 2 to 4 hours can be used, but only as an adjunct and only if absolutely necessary.

A seizure, if brief and isolated, needs no specific therapy; however, some clinicians routinely give a single dose of lorazepam 1 to 2 mg IV as prophylaxis against another seizure. Repeated or longer-lasting (ie, > 2 to 3 minutes) seizures should be treated and often respond to lorazepam 1 to 3 mg IV. Routine use of phenytoin is unnecessary and unlikely to be effective. Outpatient therapy with phenytoin is rarely indicated for patients with simple alcohol withdrawal seizures when no other source of seizure activity has been identified because seizures occur only under the stress of alcohol withdrawal, and patients who are withdrawing or heavily drinking may not take antiseizure drugs.

Delirium tremens may be fatal and thus must be treated promptly with high-dose IV benzodiazepines, preferably in an intensive care unit. Dosing is higher and more frequent than in mild withdrawal. Very high doses of benzodiazepines may be required, and there is no maximum dose or specific treatment regimen. Diazepam 5 to 10 mg IV or lorazepam 1 to 2 mg IV every 10 minutes is given as needed to control delirium; some patients require several hundred milligrams over the first few hours. In patients with severe symptoms, evidence suggests dosing regimens of diazepam starting at 10 mg IV with doubling of the dose every 10 to 15 minutes until the patient is sedated is efficacious. Patients refractory to high-dose benzodiazepines may respond to phenobarbital 120 to 240 mg IV every 20 minutes as needed; however, if phenobarbital is used after benzodiazepines, respiratory depression can be significant. As an alternative, phenobarbital may be used as the first agent.

Severe drug-resistant DT can be treated with a continuous infusion of lorazepam, diazepam, midazolam, propofol, or dexmedetomidine, usually with concomitant mechanical ventilation. Physical restraints should be avoided if possible to minimize additional agitation, but patients must not be allowed to escape, remove IVs, or otherwise endanger themselves. Intravascular volume must be maintained with IV fluids, and thiamin must be given promptly. Appreciably elevated temperature with DT is a poor prognostic sign.