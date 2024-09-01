Плоскоклітинна карцинома порожнини рота

Oral cancer refers to cancer occurring between the vermilion border of the lips and the junction of the hard and soft palates or the posterior one-third of the tongue. Over 95% of people with oral squamous cell carcinoma smoke tobacco, drink alcohol, or both. Early, curable lesions are rarely symptomatic; thus, preventing fatal disease requires early detection by screening. Treatment is with surgery, radiation, or both, although surgery plays a larger role in the treatment of most oral cavity cancer.

Oral squamous cell carcinoma affects about 35,000 people in the United States each year (1). In the United States, 3% of cancers in males and 2% in females are oral squamous cell carcinomas, most of which occur after age 50 years. As with most head and neck sites, squamous cell carcinoma is the most common oral cancer.

The chief risk factors for oral squamous cell carcinoma are

Smoking (especially > 2 packs/day)

Alcohol use

Risk increases dramatically when alcohol use exceeds 177 mL (6 oz) of distilled liquor, 148 mL (5 oz) of wine, or 1065 mL (36 oz) of beer/day. The combination of heavy smoking and heavy alcohol consumption is estimated to raise the risk 100-fold in females and 38-fold in males.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue may also result from any chronic irritation, such as dental caries, overuse of mouthwash, chewing tobacco, or the use of betel quid. Oral human papillomavirus (HPV), typically acquired via oral-genital contact, may have a role in the etiology of some oral cancers; however, HPV is identified in oral cancer much less often than it is in oropharyngeal cancer, and its presence in resected tissue does not necessarily imply causation.

Oral cancer refers to cancer occurring between the vermilion border of the lips and the junction of the hard and soft palates or the posterior one-third of the tongue. Intraoral squamous cell carcinomas may begin on the floor of the mouth or on the lateral and ventral surfaces of the tongue. Oral squamous cell carcinomas that occur on the lower lip are usually solar-related cancers on the external surface.

Symptoms and Signs of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Oral lesions are asymptomatic initially, highlighting the need for oral screening. The lesions may appear as areas of erythroplakia or leukoplakia and may be exophytic or ulcerated. Cancers are often indurated and firm with a rolled border. As the lesions increase in size, pain, dysarthria, and dysphagia may result. Прояви плоскоклітиної карциноми порожнини рота Плоскоклітинна карцинома порожнини рота This photo shows a close-up of the inside of the mouth (the buccal mucosa) in a patient with squamous cell carcinoma of the oral mucosa. ... прочитати більше CLINICA CLAROS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Еритроплакія та плоскоклітинна карцинома Erythroplakia is a general term that can describe red, flat, or eroded velvety lesions that develop in the mouth. In this image, an exophytic squamous cell carcinoma on the tongue is surrounded by a margin of erythroplakia. ... прочитати більше Image provided by Jonathan A. Ship, DMD. Лейкоплакія та плоскоклітинна карцинома Leukoplakia is a general term that can describe white hyperkeratotic plaques that develop in the mouth. The majority prove to be benign. However, in this image, squamous cell carcinoma is present in one of the leukoplakic lesions on the ventral surface of the tongue (arrow). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Jonathan A. Ship, DMD.

Diagnosis of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Biopsy

Endoscopy to detect second primary cancer

Chest CT or radiograph and CT of head and neck Most lesions are discovered during routine examination. Dental professionals carefully examine the oral cavity and oropharynx during routine care and may do a brush biopsy of abnormal areas. Any suspicious areas should be biopsied. Incisional or brush biopsy can be done depending on the surgeon's preference. Direct laryngoscopy and esophagoscopy are done in all patients with oral cavity cancer to exclude a simultaneous second primary cancer. Head and neck CT usually is done, and a chest CT or radiograph is done; however, as in most sites in the head and neck, PET/CT plays a larger role in the evaluation of patients with oral cavity cancer. (See table Staging of Lip and Oral Cancer.) Таблиця Стадіювання раку губ та порожнини рота Таблиця

Treatment of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Surgery, with postoperative radiation or chemoradiation as needed For most oral cavity cancers, surgery is the initial treatment of choice. Radiation or chemoradiation is added postoperatively if disease is more advanced or has high-risk histologic features (1). Selective neck dissection is indicated if the risk of nodal disease exceeds 15 to 20%. Although there is no firm consensus, neck dissections are typically done for any lesion with a depth of invasion > about 3.5 mm. Routine surgical reconstruction is the key to reducing postoperative oral disabilities; procedures range from local tissue flaps to free tissue transfers. Speech and swallowing therapy may be required after significant resections. Radiation therapy is an alternative treatment. Chemotherapy is not used routinely as primary therapy but is recommended as adjuvant therapy along with radiation in patients with advanced nodal disease. Treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the lip is surgical excision with reconstruction to maximize postoperative function. When large areas of the lip exhibit premalignant change, the lip can be surgically shaved, or a laser can remove all affected mucosa. Mohs surgery can be used. Thereafter, appropriate sunscreen application is recommended.

Prognosis for Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma If carcinoma of the tongue is localized (no lymph node involvement), 5-year survival is > 80% (1). For localized carcinoma of the floor of the mouth, 5-year survival is about 75% (1). Lymph node metastasis decreases survival rate. Metastases reach the regional lymph nodes first and later the lungs. For localized carcinoma of the lip, 5-year survival is > 90% (1). For lower lip lesions, metastases are rare. Carcinoma of the upper lip tends to be more aggressive and metastatic.