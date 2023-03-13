skip to main content
Rosalyn Sulyanto, DMD, MS

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Pediatric Dentistry

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Dental School: Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Pediatric Dentistry, Nationwide Children’s Hospital/The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
  • Masters: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Pediatric Dentistry

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
  • Diplomate, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry
  • Recipient, 3M ESPE Preventive Pediatric Dentistry Postdoctoral Research Fellowship
  • Editorial Board, Special Care in Dentistry Journal; Reviewer, Pediatric Dentistry, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
  • Ng MW, Sulyanto R: Chronic disease management of caries in children and the role of silver diamine fluoride. J Calif Dent Assoc 46(1): 23-34, 2018.
  • Sulyanto R, Thompson Z, Beall C, Leys E, Griffen A: The predominant oral microbiota are acquired early in an organized pattern. Sci Rep 9(1):10550, 2019.
  • Hong M, Vuong C, Allred EN, Ng MW, Sulyanto R: Sealed primary molars are less likely to develop caries. J Am Dent Assoc 150(8):641-648, 2019.
  • Halasa-Rappel Y, Archibald J, Miller P, Lambert R, Hong M, Ng MW, Sulyanto RS: Pit and fissure sealants on primary molars are cost saving. J Am Dent Assoc, 2021.

