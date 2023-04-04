Гігантизм і акромегалія

In acromegaly, GH hypersecretion usually starts when the patient is between 20 and 40 years old. When GH hypersecretion begins after epiphyseal closure, the earliest clinical manifestations are coarsening of the facial features and soft-tissue swelling of the hands and feet. Appearance changes, and larger rings, gloves, and shoes are needed. Photographs of the patient are important in delineating the course of the disease.

Прояви акромегалії Acromegaly This photo shows a patient with frontal bossing, prognathism, nasal bone hypertrophy, and thickened skin. © Springer Science+Business Media Acromegaly (Facial Changes) Left image shows a 64-year-old woman who presented with acromegaly due to a pituitary adenoma. Right image shows the same patient 11 years earlier. Note the change in facial features compared with the left image. ... прочитати більше By permission of the publisher. From Newman C. In Atlas of Clinical Endocrinology: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary Disease. Edited by SG Korenman (series editor) and ME Molitch. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2000. Acromegaly (Frontal and Lateral Views of Facial Changes) Frontal and lateral images of a patient with acromegaly. Coarse facial features are evident, including prognathism and prominence of the malar eminences and supraorbital ridges. ... прочитати більше By permission of the publisher. From Conrad C, Pro B, Prabhu S, et al. In Atlas of Cancer. Edited by M Markman and MR Gilbert. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002. Acromegaly (Hand Findings) This photo shows a normal hand (on the left) compared to the enlarged hand (on the right) of a patient with acromegaly. BIOPHOTO ASSOCIATES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

In adults with acromegaly, coarse body hair increases, and the skin thickens and frequently darkens. The size and function of sebaceous and sweat glands increase, such that patients frequently complain of excessive perspiration and offensive body odor. Overgrowth of the mandible leads to protrusion of the jaw (prognathism) and malocclusion of teeth. Cartilaginous proliferation of the larynx leads to a deep, husky voice. The tongue is frequently enlarged and furrowed. In long-standing acromegaly, costal cartilage growth leads to a barrel chest. Articular cartilaginous proliferation occurs early in response to GH excess, with the articular cartilage possibly undergoing necrosis and erosion. Joint symptoms are common, and crippling degenerative arthritis may occur.

Peripheral neuropathies occur commonly because of compression of nerves by adjacent fibrous tissue and endoneural fibrous proliferation. Headaches are common because of the pituitary tumor. Bitemporal hemianopia may develop if suprasellar extension compresses the optic chiasm. The heart, liver, kidneys, spleen, thyroid gland, parathyroid glands, colon, and pancreas are larger than normal; thyroid enlargement may be generalized or multinodular.

Cardiac disease (eg, coronary artery disease, cardiomegaly, valvular insufficiencies, sometimes cardiomyopathy) occurs in perhaps one third of patients, with a doubling in the risk of death due to cardiac disease. Hypertension occurs in up to one third of patients.

Snoring is a common symptom, and obstructive sleep apnea occurs in 40 to 50% of patients.

Colonic polyps are increased as a result of GH excess. The risk of cancer, particularly of the gastrointestinal tract, increases 2-fold to 3-fold. GH increases tubular reabsorption of phosphate and leads to mild hyperphosphatemia.

Impaired glucose tolerance occurs in nearly half the patients with acromegaly and in gigantism, but clinically significant diabetes mellitus occurs in only about 10% of patients.

Galactorrhea occurs in some women with acromegaly, usually in association with hyperprolactinemia. However, galactorrhea may occur with GH excess alone, because GH itself stimulates lactation. Decreased gonadotropin secretion often occurs with GH-secreting tumors. About one third of men with acromegaly develop erectile dysfunction, and nearly all women develop menstrual irregularities or amenorrhea.