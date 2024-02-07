Інфекція підщелепного простору

Submandibular space infection is acute cellulitis of the soft tissues below the mouth. Symptoms include pain, dysphagia, and potentially fatal airway obstruction. Diagnosis usually is clinical. Treatment includes airway management, surgical drainage, and IV antibiotics.

Submandibular space infection is a rapidly spreading, bilateral, indurated cellulitis occurring in the suprahyoid soft tissues, the floor of the mouth, and both sublingual and submaxillary spaces without abscess formation. Although not a true abscess, it resembles one clinically and is treated similarly.

The condition usually develops from an odontogenic infection, especially of the 2nd and 3rd mandibular molars. Contributing factors may include poor dental hygiene, tooth extractions, and trauma (eg, fractures of the mandible, lacerations of the floor of the mouth).

Symptoms and Signs of Submandibular Space Infection (ангіна Людвіга) Зображення Photo provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD. Early manifestations of submandibular space infection are pain in any involved teeth, with severe, tender, localized submental and sublingual induration. Boardlike firmness of the floor of the mouth and brawny induration of the suprahyoid soft tissues may develop rapidly. Drooling, trismus, dysphagia, stridor caused by laryngeal edema, and elevation of the posterior tongue against the palate may be present. Fever, chills, and tachycardia are usually present as well. The condition can cause airway obstruction within hours and does so more often than do other neck infections. The overall mortality rate is approximately 0.3% (1). Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. McDonnough JA, Ladzekpo DA, Yi I, et al: Epidemiology and resource utilization of ludwig angina ED visits in the United States 2006-2014. Laryngoscope 129 (9):2041–2044, 2019. doi: 10.1002/lary.27734

Diagnosis of Submandibular Space Infection Clinical evaluation and sometimes CT Submandibular space infection usually is obvious during clinical evaluation. If not, CT is done to confirm the diagnosis.