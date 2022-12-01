Синдроми Елерса-Данлоса

Clinical criteria

Confirmatory genetic testing

Echocardiography and/or other vascular imaging to screen for cardiovascular complications

Most but not all types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome involve one or both of the following:

Joint hypermobility

Skin hyperextensibility

Thus, diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndromes may be suspected in patients who present with complaints such as frequent joint dislocations, poor wound healing, and/or frequent or unusual scarring. However, joint hypermobility is common among the general population. Also, other connective tissue disorders with similar joint and/or skin manifestations (eg, Marfan syndrome, cutis laxa) should be considered.

Screening patients with simple questions regarding joint hypermobility may be helpful (1):

Can you now, or could you ever, place your hands flat on the floor without bending your knees?

Can you now, or could you ever, bend your thumb to touch your forearm?

As a child, did you amuse your friends by contorting your body into strange shapes or could you do the splits?

As a child or teenager, did your kneecap or shoulder dislocate on more than one occasion?

Do you consider yourself “double-jointed”?

A positive answer on 2 or more of these questions strongly suggests hypermobility, which can be further assessed by physical examination using the Beighton scoring system. This tool assesses hypermobility in 4 pairs of joints (5th fingers, thumbs, elbows, knees) and the spine. One point is scored for each joint manifesting the defined hypermobility criterion; a score ≥ 5 is considered to indicate hypermobility (2).

Skin hyperextensibility is assessed in standardized areas. Skin is considered hyperextensible if it can be stretched > 1.5 cm on the distal forearm and dorsum of the hands, > 3 cm on the neck, elbow, and knees, and > 1 cm on the palm (2).

There are major and minor clinical criteria for each Ehlers-Danlos type (2), typically including presence or absence of joint hypermobility and skin hyperextensibility. However, there is much variability both within and among the different types, and diagnosis should be confirmed by genetic testing, which is now available for most subtypes.

Ultrastructural examination of skin biopsy can help in diagnosing the classic, hypermobile, and vascular types.

Echocardiography and other vascular imaging are done to check for heart disorders (eg, valvular prolapse, arterial aneurysm) that are associated with some of the types.