Багатоформна еритема

The majority of cases are caused by

HSV-1 is more often a cause than HSV-2, although it is unclear whether erythema multiforme lesions represent a specific or nonspecific reaction to the virus. Current thinking holds that erythema multiforme is caused by a T-cell–mediated cytolytic reaction to HSV DNA fragments present in keratinocytes. A genetic disposition is presumed given that erythema multiforme is such a rare clinical manifestation of HSV infection, and several human leukocyte antigen subtypes have been linked with the predisposition to develop lesions.

Less commonly, cases are caused by medications, vaccines, other bacterial or viral diseases (especially hepatitis C), or possibly systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Erythema multiforme that occurs in patients with SLE is sometimes referred to as Rowell syndrome.