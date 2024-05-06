Синдром Стівенса — Джонсона (ССД) і токсичний епідермальний некроліз (ТЕН)

Supportive care

Cyclosporine

Possibly corticosteroids, plasmapheresis, IV immune globulin (IVIG), or tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors

Treatment is most successful when Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) are recognized early and treated in an inpatient dermatologic or intensive care unit setting; treatment in a burn unit may be needed for severe disease (1).

Ophthalmology consultation and specialized eye care are mandatory for patients with ocular involvement. Potentially causative medications should be stopped immediately. Patients are isolated to minimize exposure to infection and are given fluids, electrolytes, blood products, and nutritional supplements as needed. Skin care includes prompt treatment of secondary bacterial infections and daily wound care as for severe burns. Prophylactic systemic antibiotics are controversial and are often avoided.

Pharmacotherapy of SJS/TEN is controversial. Cyclosporine (3 to 5 mg/kg orally once/day) inhibits CD8 cells and has been shown to decrease the duration of active disease (eg, by 2 to 3 days in some instances) and possibly decrease mortality (2). The use of systemic corticosteroids remains controversial. Many experts thought systemic corticosteroids increased mortality because of increased rates of infection and the risk of masking sepsis. However, some reports show improved outcomes with early corticosteroid therapy (3).

Plasmapheresis can remove reactive drug metabolites or antibodies and can be considered.

Early high-dose IVIG 2.7 g/kg over 3 days blocks antibodies and Fas ligand. However, despite some remarkable initial results using high-dose IVIG for TEN, further clinical trials involving small cohorts have reported conflicting results, and a retrospective analysis has suggested no improvement or even higher than expected mortality (4).

The TNF-alpha inhibitors infliximab and etanercept can help reduce inflammation.

Thalidomide has also been tested but increases mortality and is now contraindicated (5).