Гострий виразково-некротичний гінгівіт (ГВНГ)

Debridement

Rinses (eg, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine)

Improved oral hygiene

Sometimes oral antibiotics

Treatment of ANUG consists of gentle debridement with a hand scaler or ultrasonic device. Debridement is done over several days. The patient uses a soft toothbrush or washcloth to wipe the teeth.

Rinses at hourly intervals with warm normal saline or twice a day with 1.5% hydrogen peroxide or 0.12% chlorhexidine may help during the first few days after initial debridement.

Essential supportive measures include improving oral hygiene (done gently at first), adequate nutrition, high fluid intake, rest, analgesics as needed, and avoiding irritation (eg, such as that caused by smoking or hot or spicy foods). Marked improvement usually occurs within 24 to 48 hours, after which debridement can be completed.

If debridement is delayed (eg, if a dentist or the instruments necessary for debridement are unavailable), oral antibiotics effective against typical oral flora (eg, metronidazole 500 mg every 8 hours or amoxicillin 500 mg every 8 hours) may help to provide relief and can be continued until 72 hours after symptoms resolve. If patients have a severe penicillin allergy, other antibiotics should be used (eg, clindamycin 300 mg every 6 hours, erythromycin 250 mg every 6 hours, or tetracycline 250 mg every 6 hours).

Treatment of oral candidiasis is described elsewhere.

If the gingival contour inverts (ie, if the tips of papillae are lost) during the acute phase, surgery is eventually required to prevent subsequent periodontitis.