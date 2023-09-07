Лімфатичні мальформації

Lymphatic vascular malformations are elevated lesions composed of dilated lymphatic vessels.
Cystic Hygroma
Most lymphatic malformations are present at birth or develop within the first 2 years.
Капілярна варикозна лімфангіома
Lesions are usually yellowish tan but occasionally reddish or purple if small blood vessels are intermingled. Puncture of the lesion yields a colorless or blood-tinged fluid.
Diagnosis of Lymphatic Malformations
Clinical evaluation
Diagnosis of lymphatic malformations is made clinically and by ultrasound or MRI, as the clinical differential diagnosis may be broad.
Treatment of Lymphatic Malformations
Usually unnecessary
Treatment of lymphatic malformations is usually not needed. Common treatments include sclerotherapy and excision. Recurrence is common.