Лімфатичні мальформації

Lymphatic vascular malformations are elevated lesions composed of dilated lymphatic vessels.

Cystic Hygroma Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Most lymphatic malformations are present at birth or develop within the first 2 years.

Капілярна варикозна лімфангіома Зображення Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Lesions are usually yellowish tan but occasionally reddish or purple if small blood vessels are intermingled. Puncture of the lesion yields a colorless or blood-tinged fluid.

Diagnosis of Lymphatic Malformations Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of lymphatic malformations is made clinically and by ultrasound or MRI, as the clinical differential diagnosis may be broad.