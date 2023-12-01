Keratoacanthomas are round, firm, usually flesh-colored nodules with sharply sloping borders and a characteristic central crater containing keratinous material; they usually resolve spontaneously, but some may be a well-differentiated form of squamous cell carcinoma. Diagnosis is by biopsy or excision. Treatment is with surgery or injections of methotrexate or 5-fluorouracil.

(See also Overview of Skin Cancer.)

Кератоакантома Зображення Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Large Keratoacanthoma Зображення DR M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Etiology of keratoacanthoma is unknown. Most experts consider these lesions to be well-differentiated squamous cell carcinomas with a tendency to involute.

Development is rapid. Usually the lesion reaches its full size, typically 1 to 3 cm but sometimes > 5 cm, within 1 or 2 months. Common sites are sun-exposed areas, the face, the forearms, and the dorsum of the hands.

Spontaneous involution may start within a few months, but involution is not guaranteed.

Diagnosis of Keratoacanthoma Biopsy or excision Because this lesion cannot be relied on to involute, biopsy or excision is recommended.

Treatment of Keratoacanthoma Surgery or injections of methotrexate or 5-fluorouracil Spontaneous involution may leave substantial scarring; surgery or intralesional injections with methotrexate or 5-fluorouracil usually yield better cosmetic results, and excision allows histologic confirmation of the diagnosis.