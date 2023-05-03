Спадкова геморагічна телеангіектазія

Sometimes laser ablation, surgical resection, or embolization of symptomatic arteriovenous malformations

Supplemental oral or intravenous iron therapy

Possibly blood transfusions

Sometimes antifibrinolytic drugs (eg, aminocaproic acid, tranexamic acid)

Sometimes angiogenesis inhibitors (eg, bevacizumab, pomalidomide, thalidomide)

Treatment for most patients is supportive, but accessible telangiectasias (eg, in the nose or gastrointestinal tract via endoscopy) may be treated with laser ablation. Arteriovenous malformations in the lungs can be treated by surgical resection or coil embolization.

Liver lesions may not be amenable to surgical or endovascular treatment. Measurement of serum ammonia level may help assess the degree of hepatic shunting of blood (1).

Repeated blood transfusions may be needed.

Many patients require continuous oral iron therapy to replace iron lost due to repeated mucosal bleeding (see treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia). Many patients also require parenteral (IV) iron, and sometimes recombinant erythropoietin is necessary.

Treatment with medications that inhibit fibrinolysis, such as aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid, may be beneficial.

Treatment with medications that inhibit angiogenesis such as bevacizumab, pomalidomide, thalidomide, or pazopanib can reduce the number and density of abnormal vessel growth (2). In addition, bevacizumab has been shown to reduce the incidence of nasal and gastrointestinal bleeding (3, 4, 5).

To avoid paradoxical embolization of particulate matter to the brain through pulmonary arteriovenous malformations, all IV fluids need to given through a filter.