Malocclusion is abnormal contact between the maxillary and mandibular teeth.

Аномалія прикусу Зображення DR ARMEN TARANYAN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Normally, each dental arch consists of teeth in side-by-side contact, forming a smooth curve, with the maxillary anterior teeth overlying the upper third of the mandibular anterior teeth (see figure Identifying the Teeth). The buccal (outer) cusps of the maxillary posterior teeth are external to the corresponding cusps of the mandibular posterior teeth. In most cases, the anterior buccal cusp of the maxillary first permanent molar fits into the anterior buccal groove of the mandibular first molar.

Because the outer parts of all maxillary teeth are normally external to the mandibular teeth, the lips and cheeks are displaced from between the teeth so that they are not bitten. The lingual (inner) surfaces of the lower teeth form a smaller arch than those of the upper teeth, confining the tongue and minimizing the likelihood of its being bitten. All the maxillary teeth should contact the corresponding mandibular teeth, so that the masticatory forces (which may be > 150 pounds [> 1000 kilopascals] in the molar region and 250 pounds [> 1700 kilopascals] when clenching during sleep) are widely distributed. If these forces are applied to only a few teeth, those teeth may eventually become mobile or show abnormal wear.

Ідентифікація постійних зубів

Etiology of Malocclusion Causes of malocclusion include Size mismatch between jaw and teeth

Certain oral habits (eg, thumb-sucking, tongue thrusting)

Missing teeth

Facial trauma

Certain congenital defects Malocclusion most often results from jaw and tooth size discrepancies (ie, the jaw is too small or the teeth are too large for the jaw to accommodate them in proper alignment). People who habitually suck their thumb or push their tongue up against their front teeth may cause gradual protrusion of the upper incisors. When permanent teeth are lost, adjacent teeth may shift and opposing teeth may extrude, causing malocclusion unless a bridge, implant, or partial denture (see Dental Appliances) is worn to prevent these movements. When children lose deciduous teeth prematurely, the teeth more posterior in the arch or the permanent first molars often drift forward, leaving insufficient space for other permanent teeth to erupt. Malocclusion after facial trauma may indicate tooth displacement and/or alveolar bone or jaw fractures. In ectodermal dysplasia, cleft palate, or Down syndrome, malocclusions may result from having too few teeth.

Evaluation of Malocclusion Physical examination Occlusion is checked on both sides of the mouth by retracting each cheek with a tongue depressor while telling the patient to close on the back teeth; telling patients to bite may mistakenly cause them to close on their incisors (as in biting a piece of fruit), which gives the false appearance of malocclusion of the back teeth. Malocclusion sometimes is identified as early as the first dental visit (age 1 year). Early identification may make later treatment easier and more effective.