In immunocompetent patients, common warts usually spontaneously regress within 2 to 4 years, but some linger for many years. Numerous treatments are available. Destructive methods include electrocautery, cryosurgery with liquid nitrogen, and laser surgery. Salicylic acid preparations are also commonly used.

Which method is used depends on the location and severity of involvement.

Salicylic acid (SCA) is the most common topical agent used. SCA is available as a liquid or plaster or impregnated within tape. For example, SCA 17% liquid can be used on the fingers, and SCA 40% plaster can be used on the soles. Patients apply SCA to their warts at night and leave it on for 8 to 48 hours depending on the site. SCA may be occluded with tape to enhance penetration. SCA may be compounded with 5-fluorouracil in various formulations for treatment of common warts on the palms and soles.

Cantharidin (0.7% on thin-skinned areas and 1% on thicker-skinned areas) can be used alone or in combination with SCA 30% and podophyllum 5% in a collodion base. Cantharidin alone is removed with soap and water after 6 hours; cantharidin with SCA or podophyllum is removed in 2 hours. The longer these agents are left in contact with the skin, the more brisk the blistering response.

Cryosurgery is painful but extremely effective. Electrodesiccation with curettage, laser surgery, or both is effective and indicated for isolated lesions but may cause scarring.

Recurrent or new warts occur in about 35% of patients within 1 year; therefore, methods that scar should be avoided as much as possible so that multiple scars do not accumulate. When possible, scarring treatments are reserved for cosmetically unimportant areas and recalcitrant warts.