Слинні камені

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes imaging (eg, CT, ultrasonography, sialography)

If a salivary stone is not apparent on examination, the patient can be given a sialagogue (eg, lemon juice, hard candy, or some other substance that triggers saliva flow). Reproduction of symptoms is almost always diagnostic of a stone.

CT and ultrasonography are highly sensitive and are used if clinical diagnosis is equivocal. Contrast sialography is also highly sensitive but is no longer commonly done. Because 90% of submandibular calculi are radiopaque and 90% of parotid calculi are radiolucent, plain x-rays are not always accurate (1). Ultrasonography is being used increasingly and has reported sensitivities for all (radiopaque and radiolucent) stones of about 60 to 95% and specificities between 85 and 100% (2). The role of MRI is evolving; reported sensitivities and specificities are > 90%, and in limited studies, MRI appears to be more sensitive in detecting small stones and distal duct stones than ultrasonography or contrast sialography (3).