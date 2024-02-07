(синдром Кушинга')

Pituitary tumors that produce excessive ACTH are removed surgically or extirpated with radiation therapy. If no tumor is shown on imaging but a pituitary source is likely, total hypophysectomy may be attempted, particularly in older patients. Younger patients (including children and adolescents) may receive supervoltage irradiation of the pituitary, delivering 45 Gy (Gray). However, in children, irradiation may reduce secretion of growth hormone and occasionally cause precocious puberty. In special centers, a focused beam of radiation therapy may be given as a single dose (radiosurgery). Alternatively, proton beam therapy can be used if available. Response to irradiation occasionally requires several years, but response is more rapid in children.

Studies suggest that mild cases of persistent or recurrent disease may benefit from medications that suppress ACTH secretion, including the somatostatin analog pasireotide and the dopamine agonist cabergoline. However, hyperglycemia is a significant adverse effect of pasireotide. Alternatively, the corticosteroid receptors can be blocked with mifepristone. The glucocorticoid receptor antagonist mifepristone increases serum cortisol but blocks the effects of the corticosteroid and may cause hypokalemia.

Bilateral adrenalectomy is reserved for patients with pituitary hyperadrenocorticism who do not respond to both pituitary exploration (with possible adenomectomy) and irradiation, or in patients in whom surgery was unsuccessful and radiotherapy is contraindicated. Adrenalectomy requires life-long corticosteroid replacement.