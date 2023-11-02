Паління та інше вживання тютюну

Cigar and pipe smoking are less common in the United States. In 2021, an estimated 8.6 million people aged 18 or older (3.5%) smoked cigars and 2.3 million (0.9%) smoked a pipe, water pipe, or hookah (1). These percentages have remained relatively stable over the past 15 years. Health harms of pipe and cigar smoking include cardiovascular disease; COPD; cancers of the oral cavity, lung, larynx, esophagus, colon, and pancreas; and periodontal disease and tooth loss.

E-cigarettes or vape pens are devices consisting of a battery and a cartridge containing an atomizer to heat a solution with propylene glycol, glycerol, and usually but not always nicotine. E-cigarettes mimic the hand-to-mouth action of smoking, and many e-cigarettes deliver high levels of nicotine deep into the lungs, increasing the risk of addiction. With e-cigarettes, there are fewer defined cues that signal the amount consumed, as is experienced with an extinguished cigarette butt. Many e-cigarette devices deliver 5000 to 6000 puffs, which can equate to 500 to 600 cigarettes or 25 to 30 packs of cigarettes.

While there is no combustion involved in using e-cigarettes, the aerosol emitted from the device is more than water vapor. In addition to often containing nicotine, e-cigarette aerosol has ultrafine particles, which can be inhaled deeply into the lungs; flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancer-causing chemicals; and heavy metals (eg, nickel, tin, and lead), though all at lower levels than in combusted tobacco smoke. While the long-term effects of inhaling e-cigarette aerosol are not clearly known, it is reasonable to speculate that they are likely to be less detrimental than the well-known adverse effects of smoking combustible cigarettes. For people who use e-cigarettes and continue to smoke, a common practice of dual users, the health benefits of e-cigarette use are unproven.

The effects of maternal e-cigarette use on fetal development are unknown, as are the long-term effects of e-cigarette use on the developing adolescent brain. E-cigarette use among youth exceeds combustible tobacco use (2). The long-term risks of e-cigarette smoking, a relatively new phenomenon, are unknown. (See also information about e-cigarettes from the The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine [Health and Medicine Division]: Public health consequences of e-cigarettes.)

E-cigarette and Vaping product-use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI) is a term used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to describe a multi-state outbreak of severe lung illness first identified in August 2019 and associated with using e-cigarette and vaping products. The clinical presentation is a diagnosis of exclusion that includes respiratory symptoms (eg, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath), gastrointestinal symptoms (eg, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), nonspecific constitutional symptoms (eg, fever, chills, weight loss), reduced blood oxygen levels, elevated white blood cell counts, and injuries resembling those caused by exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases, and toxic agents. According to the CDC, as of February 2020, there were over 2800 hospitalizations and 68 deaths nationally due to EVALI. The CDC’s guidelines point largely to vaping of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) liquid as the cause, and in particular THC liquids cut with vitamin E acetate. The CDC stopped monitoring incidence of EVALI in February 2020 because of the decline in cases and deaths, as well as the identification of vitamin E acetate, which is the most recognized agent associated with EVALI (3). The CDC encourages clinicians to continue to report possible EVALI cases to their local or state health department for further investigation. If EVALI is suspected, the clinician should obtain a detailed history of substances used, sources of products, duration and frequency of use, and devices used and how those devices were used.

Smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco and snuff) is used by approximately 2.1% of people ≥ 18 years of age (1) and approximately 1.6% of high school students (2). Toxicity of smokeless tobacco varies by brand. Harms include cardiovascular disease, oral disorders (eg, cancers, gum recession, gingivitis, periodontitis and its consequences), and teratogenicity.

Inadvertent oral exposure to tobacco is uncommon but may cause serious toxicity. Young children occasionally ingest cigarettes from unguarded packs, cigarette butts from ashtrays, e-cigarette liquid, or nicotine gum. In 2022, 6745 cases of potentially toxic exposure to e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine products were reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) (see AAPCC: E-cigarettes and Nicotine).

Cutaneous exposure to tobacco can be toxic. Tobacco harvesters and processors who handle raw tobacco (especially if wet) without protection may absorb nicotine through the skin and develop symptoms of nicotine toxicity, a syndrome termed green tobacco sickness.

Passive exposure to tobacco smoke (secondhand smoke) occurs when people inhale smoke from a burning cigarette or the smoke exhaled by a person smoking nearby. The amount inhaled (and thus its effects) varies with the proximity and duration of exposure as well as the environment (eg, closed space) and ventilation. The CDC estimates that more than 41,000 deaths each year are due to secondhand smoke exposure (4). (See also CDC: Secondhand Smoke.)