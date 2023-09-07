Дитяча гемангіома

Superficial lesions have a bright red appearance; deeper lesions have a bluish color. Lesions can bleed or ulcerate from minor trauma; ulcers may be painful.

Infantile hemangiomas in certain locations can interfere with function. Lesions on the face or oropharynx may interfere with vision or obstruct the airway; those near the urethral meatus or anus may interfere with elimination. A periocular hemangioma in an infant is considered an emergency and should be attended to promptly to avoid permanent visual defects. Lumbosacral hemangiomas may be a sign of underlying neurologic or genitourinary anomalies.

Периокулярна гемангіома новонародженого Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Lesions slowly involute starting at 12 to 18 months, decreasing in size and vascularity. Generally, infantile hemangiomas involute by 10%/year of age (eg, 50% by age 5, 60% by age 6), with maximal involution by age 10. Involuted lesions commonly have a yellowish or telangiectatic color and a wrinkled or lax fibrofatty texture. Residual changes are almost always proportional to the lesion’s maximal size and vascularity.