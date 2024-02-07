Сіалоденіт

Sialadenitis usually occurs after hyposecretion or duct obstruction but may develop without an obvious cause. The major salivary glands are the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual glands.

Sialadenitis is most common in the parotid gland and typically occurs in

Patients in their 50s and 60s

Chronically ill patients with xerostomia

Patients with Sjögren syndrome

Adolescents and young adults with anorexia

Children (age 1 to18 years) with juvenile recurrent parotitis of undetermined etiology

The most common causative organism is Staphylococcus aureus; others include streptococci, coliforms, and various anaerobic bacteria.

Inflammation of the parotid gland can also develop in patients who have had radiation therapy to the oral cavity or radioactive iodine therapy for thyroid cancer (1, 2, 3). Although sometimes described as sialoadenitis, this inflammation is rarely a bacterial infection, particularly in the absence of fever. Juvenile recurrent parotitis is a disorder of unknown etiology affecting children (most commonly 4 to 6 years old) and often resolving by puberty. Allergy, infection, genetic inheritance, and autoimmune disorders have not been confirmed as causes. Except for possibly mumps, juvenile recurrent parotitis remains the second most common form of parotitis in children (4).