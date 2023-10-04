(Синдром Пейтца-Єгерса')

GI cancer surveillance of patients with Peutz-Jeghers syndrome includes colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, and video capsule endoscopy beginning at age 8, with the timing of subsequent surveillance determined by the findings. Colonic polyps > 1 cm typically are removed.

Surveillance for breast, ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer should include breast self-examination starting at age 18 and then should include annual pelvic examination, pelvic or transvaginal ultrasound, Papanicolaou (Pap) test, and breast MRI and/or mammogram starting at age 25.

Surveillance for pancreatic cancer should begin at age 30 and includes magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) or endoscopic ultrasonography.

Surveillance of the testes (for Sertoli cell tumor) by testicular examination should be done annually from birth to adolescence; ultrasonography should be done if abnormalities are palpated or if feminization occurs.

Although patients with Peutz-Jeghers syndrome are at increased risk of lung cancer, no specific screening is recommended but should be considered if patients smoke.

First-degree relatives should be evaluated for skin lesions of Peutz-Jeghers syndrome.