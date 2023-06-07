Дефекти одного гена

Two copies of an abnormal allele are needed to express an autosomal recessive trait. An example of a pedigree is shown in figure Autosomal recessive inheritance.

In general, the following rules of inheritance apply:

Heterozygotes are unaffected but carry the abnormal gene.

Males and females are equally likely to be affected.

If unaffected (phenotypically normal) parents have an affected child, both parents are heterozygotes. On average, one fourth of their children are affected, half are heterozygotes, and one fourth are neither affected nor carriers (genotypically normal). Therefore, among the children, the chance of being unaffected (that is, either being a carrier or being genotypically normal) is three fourths, and among the unaffected children, the chance of being a carrier is two thirds.

All children of an affected parent and a parent who is not a carrier are unaffected heterozygotes.

On average, half the children of an affected parent and a heterozygote are affected, and half are heterozygotes.

All children of 2 affected parents are affected.

An unaffected (phenotypically normal) person with unaffected parents but affected siblings has a 66% chance of being a carrier of the abnormal gene.

Аутосомно-рецесивне успадкування

Relatives are more likely to carry the same mutant allele, so mating between close relatives (consanguinity) increases the likelihood of having affected children. In parent-child or brother-sister unions (incest), the risk of having abnormal children is increased because so much of their genetic material is the same. In certain populations, the percentage of heterozygotes (carriers) is high because of a founder effect (ie, the group started with few members, one of whom was a carrier) or because carriers have a selective advantage (eg, heterozygosity for sickle cell trait protects against malaria).

If the trait results in a defect of a specific protein (eg, an enzyme), heterozygotes usually have a reduced amount of that protein. If the mutation is known, molecular genetic techniques can identify heterozygous phenotypically normal people (eg, most of the time, people with cystic fibrosis).