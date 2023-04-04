Пемфігоїд слизової оболонки ока

Symptoms and Signs of Ocular Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

Symptoms and Signs of Ocular Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

Usually beginning as a chronic conjunctivitis with nonspecific hyperemia without discharge in certain quadrants, ocular mucous membrane pemphigoid progresses as follows:

Subconjunctival fibrosis

Conjunctival shrinkage with loss of the inferior fornix

Symblephara (adhesions between the tarsal and bulbar conjunctiva)

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca

Trichiasis (in-turning eyelashes)

Corneal epithelial defects and bacterial corneal infection

Corneal neovascularization, opacification, keratinization, and blindness

Oral mucous membrane involvement with ulceration and scarring is common, but skin involvement, characterized by scarring bullae and erythematous plaques, is uncommon.