Медична оцінка пацієнта з психіатричними симптомами

Medical assessment of patients with psychiatric symptoms seeks to identify 3 things:

General medical disorders mimicking psychiatric disorders

General medical disorders caused or exacerbated by psychiatric disorders or their treatment

General medical disorders accompanying psychiatric disorders

Numerous general medical disorders cause symptoms that mimic specific psychiatric disorders (see table Selected Psychiatric Symptoms Due to General Medical Disorders). Other general medical disorders may not mimic specific psychiatric syndromes but instead have an impact on mood or alertness.

Many medications can cause psychiatric symptoms; the most common classes of medication-related causes are

Central nervous system–active medications (eg, antiseizure medications, antidepressants, antipsychotics, sedative/hypnotics, stimulants)

Anticholinergics (eg, antihistamines)

Corticosteroids

Numerous other medications and medication classes have also been implicated; they include some classes that may not ordinarily be considered (eg, antibiotics, antihypertensives). Substances such as alcohol, amphetamines, marijuana (cannabis), cocaine, hallucinogens, and phencyclidine (PCP), particularly with frequent use or higher doses, are also frequent causes of psychiatric symptoms. Withdrawal from alcohol, barbiturates, or benzodiazepines may cause psychiatric symptoms (eg, anxiety) in addition to symptoms of physical withdrawal.

Patients with a mental disorder may develop an unrelated physical disorder (eg, meningitis, diabetic ketoacidosis) that causes new or worsened mental symptoms. Thus, a clinician should not assume that all mental symptoms in patients with a known mental disorder are due to that disorder. The clinician may need to be proactive in addressing possible physical causes for mental symptoms, especially in patients unable to describe their physical health because they have psychosis or dementia.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Patients presenting for psychiatric care occasionally have undiagnosed general medical disorders that are not the cause of their psychiatric symptoms but nonetheless require evaluation and treatment. Such disorders may be unrelated (eg, hypertension, angina) or caused by the psychiatric disorder (eg, undernutrition due to lack of motivation to eat resulting from chronic schizophrenia) or its treatment (eg, hypothyroidism due to lithium, hyperlipidemia secondary to use of atypical antipsychotics).

Таблиця Окремі психіатричні симптоми, що виникли внаслідок загальних соматичних захворювань Таблиця