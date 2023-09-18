skip to main content
Оцінка пацієнта з порушенням функції печінки

ЗаDanielle Tholey, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

    History and physical examination often suggest a cause of potential liver disorders and narrow the scope of testing for hepatic and biliary disorders.

    Історія

    Various symptoms may develop, but few are specific for liver disorders:

    • Common nonspecific symptoms include fatigue, anorexia, nausea, and occasionally, vomiting, particularly in severe disorders.

    • Loose, fatty stools (steatorrhea) can occur when cholestasis prevents sufficient bile from reaching the intestines. Patients with steatorrhea are at risk of deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K). Common clinical consequences may include osteoporosis and bleeding.

    • Fever can develop in viral or alcoholic hepatitis.

    • Jaundice, occurring in both hepatocellular dysfunction and cholestatic disorders, is the most specific symptom. It is often accompanied by dark urine and light-colored stools.

    • Right upper quadrant pain due to liver disorders usually results from distention (eg, by passive venous congestion or tumor) or inflammation of the liver capsule.

    • Erectile dysfunction and feminization develop, usually due to imbalances in the normal estrogen/testosterone ratio, with more estrogen being present than is typical.

    Фактори ризику захворювань печінки

    Category

    Risk Factors

    Acquired

    Alcohol use

    Blood transfusions (particularly before 1992)*

    Body piercing*

    Drug (prescription and nonprescription) and herbal product use

    Exposure to other liver toxins

    Exposure to hepatitis*

    High-risk sexual practices*

    Needlesticks*

    Parenteral or intranasal drug use*

    Shellfish ingestion*

    Tattoos*

    Familial

    Family history of disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and hepatitis B (which can be vertically transmitted)

    Inflammatory bowel disease

    * These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular, as well as risk of liver disorders in general

    Family history, social history, and drug and substance use history should note risk factors for liver disorders (see table Risk Factors for Liver Disorders ).

    Фізикальне обстеження

    Abnormalities detectable during a physical examination usually do not develop until late in the course of liver disease. Some common findings suggest a cause (see table Interpretation of Some Physical Findings ).

    Інтерпретація деяких фізичних висновків

    Finding

    Possible Causes

    Comments

    Hepatic abnormalities

    Hepatomegaly

    Acute hepatitis

    Steatotic liver disease

    Alcohol-related liver disease

    Passive venous congestion

    Liver hemorrhage (into a cyst or the parenchyma)

    Metastatic cancer

    Biliary obstruction

    Palpable mass

    Cancer

    Liver firmness, irregular shape, blunt edges, and few if any individual nodules

    Cirrhosis

    Tenderness

    Acute hepatitis

    Passive congestion

    Liver hemorrhage

    Cancer

    Hepatic outflow obstruction

    Because of patient anxiety, often overdiagnosed

    True liver tenderness (a deep-seated ache) best elicited by percussion or compression of the rib cage

    Occasionally, if severe, mimics peritonitis

    Friction rubs or bruits (rare)

    Tumor

    Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler Webber Rendu)

    Extrahepatic abnormalities

    Ascites

    Portal hypertension

    Alcoholic hepatitis if chronic or severe

    Hepatic vein obstruction

    Peritoneal carcinomatosis

    Generalized fluid retention (eg, heart failure, nephrotic syndrome, hypoalbuminemia)

    Typically abdominal distention, shifting dullness, and fluid wave

    May not be detectable if volume is < 1500 mL

    Visibly dilated abdominal veins (caput medusae)

    Portal hypertension

    Inferior vena cava obstruction

    Hepatic vein obstruction

    Splenomegaly

    Portal hypertension

    Nonalcoholic cirrhosis

    Splenic disorders

    Lymphoma

    Asterixis

    Portosystemic encephalopathy

    Uremia

    Heart failure if severe

    Bilateral, asynchronous flapping of dorsiflexed hands with the arms outstretched

    Fetor hepaticus

    Portosystemic encephalopathy

    Sweet, pungent smell

    Drowsiness and confusion

    Portosystemic encephalopathy

    Drugs

    Brain or systemic disorders

    Nonspecific

    Wasted extremities plus protuberant abdomen with ascites (cirrhotic habitus)

    Cirrhosis if advanced

    Cancers with peritoneal metastases if advanced

    Male hypogonadism

    Alcohol-associated cirrhosis

    Hemochromatosis

    Drugs

    Pituitary, genetic, systemic, and endocrine disorders

    Testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and loss of libido

    In men, gynecomastia, loss of axillary or chest hair, and female pattern of pubic hair

    Cirrhosis

    Alcohol use disorder if chronic

    Drugs

    Endocrine disorders

    Chronic kidney disease

    Gynecomastia differentiated from pseudogynecomastia (in overweight men) by examination

    Gynecomastia plus testicular atrophy

    Cirrhosis

    Alcohol use disorder if chronic

    Anabolic steroid use

    Pituitary or other endocrine disorders

    Spider angiomas

    Cirrhosis

    Pregnancy

    Undernutrition if severe

    Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

    After compression, blanching with peripherally directed blood flow (to the outside of the lesion)

    Possibly increased risk of severe cirrhosis and variceal hemorrhage as number of angiomas increases

    May occur as a normal variant (usually < 3)

    Palmar erythema

    Cirrhosis

    Feminization (in men)

    Hyperthyroidism

    Pregnancy

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Hematologic cancers

    Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

    Often most obvious on thenar and hypothenar eminences

    In patients with cirrhosis, clubbing

    Possibly advanced portosystemic shunting or biliary cirrhosis

    Lung disorders if chronic

    Cyanotic heart disease

    Infection (eg, infective endocarditis) if chronic

    Stroke

    Inflammatory bowel disease

    Jaundice

    Hyperbilirubinemia caused by conditions such as hepatic or biliary disorders, hemolysis, use of certain drugs, or inborn errors of metabolism

    Visible when bilirubin level is > 2 to 2.5 mg/dL (> 34 to 43 micromol/L)

    Affects sclerae (unlike carotenemia)

    Muddy skin pigmentation, excoriations caused by constant pruritus, and xanthelasmas or xanthomas (cutaneous lipid deposits)

    Cholestasis (including primary biliary cholangitis) if chronic

    Parotid gland enlargement

    Alcohol use if chronic (often present with alcohol-associated cirrhosis)

    Slate gray or bronze skin

    Hemochromatosis with deposition of iron and melanin

    Dupuytren contracture

    Alcohol-associated cirrhosis

    Alcohol use if chronic

    Cigarette use

    Complex regional pain syndrome

    Repetitive motion or vibration

    Diabetes

    Peyronie disease

    Дослідження

    Testing for hepatic and biliary disorders, including blood tests, imaging, and sometimes liver biopsy, plays a prominent role in the diagnosis of liver disorders. Individual tests, particularly those of liver biochemistry and excretion, often have limited sensitivity and specificity. A combination of tests often best defines the cause and severity of disease.

