Розлади, пов'язані із вживанням психоактивних речовин

Drugs in the 10 classes vary in how likely they are to cause a substance use disorder. The likelihood is termed addiction liability. Addiction liability depends upon a combination of factors including

Route of administration

Rate at which the drug crosses the blood-brain barrier and stimulates the reward pathway

Time to onset of effect

Ability to induce tolerance and/or withdrawal symptoms

In addition, substances that are legally and/or readily available (eg, alcohol, tobacco) are more likely to be used initially and thus increase the risk of progression to problematic use. Further, as perception of the risk in using a particular substance diminishes, there may be subsequent experimentation and/or recreational use of the drug, increasing exposures to substances of abuse. Fluctuations in perception of risk are influenced by multiple factors, including findings regarding medical and psychiatric sequelae of use and social outcomes.

During treatment of medical illness or following surgical or dental procedures, patients may be prescribed opioids. A substantial portion of these drugs go unused but may remain in the home, representing a significant source for children, adolescents, and adults who wish to use them for nonmedical purposes. In response, there has been increased emphasis on the need to