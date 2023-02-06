хвороба Альцгеймера

Most cases of Alzheimer disease are sporadic, with late onset (≥ 65 years) and unclear etiology. Risk of developing the disease is best predicted by age. However, about 5 to 15% of cases are familial; half of these cases have an early (presenile) onset (< 65 years) and are typically related to specific genetic mutations.

At least 5 distinct genetic loci, located on chromosomes 1, 12, 14, 19, and 21, influence initiation and progression of Alzheimer disease.

Mutations in genes for the amyloid precursor protein, presenilin I, and presenilin II may lead to autosomal dominant forms of Alzheimer disease, typically with early onset. In affected patients, the processing of amyloid precursor protein is altered, leading to deposition and fibrillar aggregation of beta-amyloid; beta-amyloid is the main component of neuritic (senile) plaques, which consist of degenerated axonal or dendritic processes, astrocytes, and glial cells around an amyloid core. Beta-amyloid may also alter kinase and phosphatase activities in ways that eventually lead to hyperphosphorylation of tau (a protein that stabilizes microtubules) and formation of neurofibrillary tangles.

Other genetic determinants include the apolipoprotein (apo) E (epsilon) alleles. Apo E proteins influence beta-amyloid deposition, cytoskeletal integrity, and efficiency of neuronal repair. Risk of Alzheimer disease is substantially increased in people with two epsilon-4 alleles and may be decreased in those who have the epsilon-2 allele. For people with two epsilon-4 alleles, risk of developing Alzheimer disease by age 75 is about 10 to 30 times that for people without the allele.

Vascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and smoking, can increase the risk of Alzheimer disease. Growing evidence suggests that aggressive treatment of these risk factors as early as midlife can attenuate the risk of developing cognitive impairment in older age.

The relationship of other factors, such as low hormone levels and metal exposure, to Alzheimer disease has not been established.