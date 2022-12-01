Амфетаміни

When a significant amount of amphetamines has recently been taken orally (eg, < 1 to 2 hours), activated charcoal may be given to limit absorption, although this intervention has not been shown to reduce morbidity or mortality. Urinary acidification hastens amphetamine excretion, but it does not decrease toxicity and may worsen myoglobin precipitation in the renal tubules and thus is not recommended.

Benzodiazepines are the preferred initial treatment for central nervous system excitation, seizures, tachycardia, and hypertension. Lorazepam 2 to 3 mg IV every 5 minutes titrated to effect may be used. High doses or a continuous infusion may be required. Propofol, with mechanical ventilation, may be required for severe agitation. Ketamine 4 mg/kg IM or 2 mg/kg IV may help with severe agitation. Hypertension that does not respond to benzodiazepines is treated with nitrates (occasionally nitroprusside) or other antihypertensives as needed, depending on the severity of the hypertension. Beta-blockers (eg, metoprolol 2 to 5 mg IV) may be used for severe ventricular arrhythmias or tachycardia.

Hyperthermia can be life threatening and should be managed aggressively with sedation plus evaporative cooling, ice packs, and maintenance of intravascular volume and urine flow with IV normal saline solution.

Phenothiazines lower seizure threshold, and their anticholinergic effects can interfere with cooling; thus, they are not preferred for sedation.