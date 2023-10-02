Хронічна хвороба нирок

Based on updated KDIGO (Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes) 2017 clinical practice guidelines (3), it is recommended that serum levels of calcium, phosphate, PTH, vitamin D 25-OH, and alkaline phosphatase activity be monitored beginning in CKD stage 3a. Frequency of monitoring depends on severity of CKD, magnitude of above abnormalities, and frequency of therapeutic interventions. Bone biopsy is the most definitive evaluation to determine the type of renal osteodystrophy.

Hyperphosphatemia should be treated with

Dietary phosphate restriction

Phosphate binders

Phosphate restriction to 0.8 to 1 g/day of dietary intake is typically sufficient to normalize serum phosphate level in patients with eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2. Additional intestinal phosphate binders (calcium-containing or non–calcium-containing) may be necessary for adequate control of hyperphosphatemia, which has been associated with increased cardiovascular risk. Non–calcium-containing binders are preferred in patients with hypercalcemia, suspected adynamic bone disease, or evidence of vascular calcification on imaging. If calcium-containing binders are prescribed, then the total dietary and medication sources of calcium should not exceed 2000 mg/day in patients with eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2.

Vitamin D deficiency should be treated with cholecalciferol (vitamin D3) or ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) to target serum vitamin D 25-OH level approximately 30-50 ng/mL, as long as there is no hyperphosphatemia or hypercalcemia.

The optimal level of PTH in patients with CKD stages 3a to 5 not on dialysis is not known. However, if PTH levels are progressively rising or are markedly elevated (above 9 times the upper limit of normal for the assay), despite treatment of hyperphosphatemia and vitamin D deficiency, then an active vitamin D analog (for example, calcitriol) is recommended. A typical starting dose is calcitriol 0.25 mcg orally 3 times weekly, titrated to maintain PTH between 2 to 9 times the upper limit of normal for the assay. PTH levels are not corrected to normal because doing so risks precipitating adynamic bone disease.