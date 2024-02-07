Загальні відомості про функцію щитовидної залози

Synthesis of thyroid hormones requires iodine (see figure Synthesis of Thyroid Hormones). Iodine, ingested in food and water as iodide, is actively concentrated by the thyroid and converted to organic iodine (organification) within follicular cells by thyroid peroxidase. The follicular cells surround a space (follicle) filled with colloid, which consists of thyroglobulin, a glycoprotein containing tyrosine within its matrix. Tyrosine in contact with the membrane of the follicular cells is iodinated at 1 (monoiodotyrosine) or 2 (diiodotyrosine) sites and then coupled to produce the 2 forms of thyroid hormone.

Diiodotyrosine + diiodotyrosine → T4

Diiodotyrosine + monoiodotyrosine → T3

Синтез гормонів щитовидної залози

T3 and T4 remain incorporated in thyroglobulin within the follicle until the follicular cells take up thyroglobulin as colloid droplets. Once inside the thyroid follicular cells, T3 and T4 are cleaved from thyroglobulin.

Free T3 and T4 are then released into the bloodstream, where they are bound to serum proteins for transport. The primary transport protein is thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG), which has high affinity but low capacity for T3 and T4. TBG normally carries approximately 75% of bound thyroid hormones.

The other binding proteins are

Thyroxine-binding prealbumin (transthyretin), which has high affinity but low capacity for T4

Albumin, which has low affinity but high capacity for T3 and T4

Approximately 0.3% of total serum T3 and 0.03% of total serum T4 are free and in equilibrium with bound hormones. Only free T3 and free T4 are available to act on the peripheral tissues.

All reactions necessary for the formation and release of T3 and T4 are controlled by thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which is secreted by pituitary thyrotropic cells. TSH secretion is controlled by a negative feedback mechanism in the pituitary: Increased levels of free T4 and T3 inhibit TSH synthesis and secretion, whereas decreased levels increase TSH secretion. TSH secretion is also influenced by thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), which is synthesized in the hypothalamus. The precise mechanisms regulating TRH synthesis and release are unclear, although negative feedback from thyroid hormones inhibits TRH synthesis.

Most circulating T3 is produced outside the thyroid in peripheral tissues by monodeiodination of T4. Only one fifth of circulating T3 is secreted directly by the thyroid.