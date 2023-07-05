Загальні відомості про інсульт

Strokes are a heterogeneous group of disorders involving sudden, focal interruption of cerebral blood flow that causes neurologic deficit. Strokes can be

Ischemic (80%), typically resulting from thrombosis or embolism

Hemorrhagic (20%), resulting from vascular rupture (eg, subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage)

Transient stroke symptoms (typically lasting < 1 hour) without evidence of acute cerebral infarction (based on diffusion-weighted MRI) are termed a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

In the US, stroke is the 5th most common cause of death and the most common cause of neurologic disability in adults.

Strokes involve the arteries of the brain (see figure Arteries of the brain), either the anterior circulation (branches of the internal carotid artery) or the posterior circulation (branches of the vertebral and basilar arteries).

Symptoms and Signs of Stroke Initial symptoms of stroke occur suddenly. Symptoms depend on the location of infarction (see figure Areas of the brain by function). Thus, symptoms can include numbness, weakness of limbs or face; aphasia; confusion; visual disturbances in one or both eyes (eg, transient monocular blindness, diplopia); dizziness or loss of balance and coordination; and headache. Ділянки головного мозку за функціонуванням Neurologic deficits are used to determine the location of stroke (see table Selected Stroke Syndromes). Anterior circulation stroke typically causes unilateral symptoms. Posterior circulation stroke can cause unilateral or bilateral deficits and is more likely to affect consciousness, especially when the basilar artery is involved. Таблиця Вибрані синдроми інсульту Таблиця Systemic or autonomic disturbances (eg, hypertension, fever) occasionally occur. Other manifestations, rather than neurologic deficits, often suggest the type of stroke. For example, Sudden, severe headache suggests subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Impaired consciousness or coma, often accompanied by headache, nausea, and vomiting, suggests increased intracranial pressure, which can occur 48 to 72 hours after large ischemic strokes and earlier in many hemorrhagic strokes; fatal brain herniation may result. Ускладнення Stroke complications can include sleep problems, confusion, depression, incontinence, atelectasis, pneumonia, and swallowing dysfunction, which can lead to aspiration, dehydration, or undernutrition. Immobility can lead to thromboembolic disease, deconditioning, sarcopenia, urinary tract infections, pressure ulcers, and contractures. Daily functioning (including the ability to walk, see, feel, remember, think, and speak) may be decreased.

Evaluation of Stroke Evaluation aims to establish the following: Whether stroke has occurred

Whether stroke is ischemic or hemorrhagic

Whether emergency treatment is required

What the best strategies for preventing subsequent strokes are

Whether and how to pursue rehabilitation Stroke is suspected in patients with any of the following: Sudden neurologic deficits compatible with brain damage in an arterial territory

A particularly sudden, severe headache

Sudden, unexplained coma

When stroke is suspected, clinicians may use standardized criteria to grade severity and follow changes over time. This approach can be particularly useful as an outcome measure in efficacy studies. The National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) is often used. It is a 15-item scale to evaluate the patient's level of consciousness and language function and to identify motor and sensory deficits by asking the patient to answer questions and to perform physical and mental tasks. It is also useful for choosing appropriate treatment and predicting outcome. Дослідження Glucose is measured at bedside to rule out hypoglycemia. Measurement of blood glucose is the only laboratory test needed for all patients before thrombolytics are given. However, if the patient is receiving an anticoagulant, platelet count, international normalized ratio (INR), and partial thromboplastin time are measured. If stroke is still suspected, immediate neuroimaging is required to differentiate hemorrhagic from ischemic stroke and to detect signs of increased intracranial pressure. CT is sensitive for intracranial blood but may be normal or show only subtle changes during the first hours of symptoms after anterior circulation ischemic stroke. CT also misses some small posterior circulation strokes. MRI is sensitive for intracranial blood and may detect signs of ischemic stroke missed by CT, but CT can usually be done more rapidly. If CT does not confirm clinically suspected stroke, diffusion-weighted MRI can usually detect ischemic stroke. Зображення ішемічного інсульту Підгострий інфаркт СМА (КТ) This image shows low attenuation in the distribution of the right middle cerebral artery consistent with a subacute ischemic stroke with hemorrhage developing in areas of ischemia. Image courtesy of Ji Y. Chong, MD. If consciousness is impaired and lateralizing signs are absent or equivocal, further testing is done to check for causes other than stroke(eg, postictal state, metabolic encephalopathies):

Arterial blood gases (ABGs)

Blood and urine culture and routine toxicology

Electrocardiography (ECG) to check for myocardial infarction and new arrhythmias

Chest x-ray to check for new lung disease that may affect brain oxygenation.

Imaging tests to check for masses, hemorrhage, edema, evidence of bone trauma, and hydrocephalus (first, noncontrast head CT, followed by MRI or contrast CT if needed for diagnosis)

Echocardiography to check the heart for blood clots, pumping or structural abnormalities, and valve disorders

Echocardiography to check the heart for blood clots, pumping or structural abnormalities, and valve disorders

Electroencephalography After the stroke is identified as ischemic or hemorrhagic, tests are done to determine the cause. Patients are also evaluated for coexisting acute general disorders (eg, infection, dehydration, hypoxia, hyperglycemia, hypertension). Patients are asked about depression, which commonly occurs after stroke. A dysphagia team evaluates swallowing; sometimes a barium swallow study is necessary.