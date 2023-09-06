Гіпертензія

(See also Medications for Hypertension.)

The decision to treat with medication is based on the BP level and the presence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or its risk factors (see table Initial Approach to Management of High Blood Pressure). The presence of diabetes or kidney disease is not factored in separately because these diseases are part of ASCVD risk assessment.

An important part of management is continued reassessment. If patients are not at goal BP, clinicians should strive to optimize adherence before switching or adding medications.

Таблиця Початковий підхід до лікування високого артеріального тиску Таблиця

Medication selection is based on several factors, including comorbidities and contraindications. For most patients, when selecting an agent for monotherapy, initial treatment may be with any of the following medication classes:

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor

Angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB)

Dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker

Thiazide diuretic (preferably a thiazide-like diuretic such as chlorthalidone or indapamide)

In addition, some experts recommend that for patients of African ancestry who are candidates for monotherapy, a calcium channel blocker or a thiazide diuretic should be used initially (unless patients also have stage 3 or higher chronic kidney disease). The preference for a calcium channel blocker or a thiazide diuretic in patients of African ancestry is based on evidence from randomized trials showing that these classes of medications have superior efficacy in lowering blood pressure and rates of cardiovascular events than ACE inhibitors or ARBs (6, 7, 8, 9). However, subsequent data suggest that despite the use of this race-based approach, control of hypertension and racial disparities in blood pressure control have not improved (10). Thus, some experts favor an individualized approach to therapeutic selection rather than a race-based approach. In addition, there is substantial variability in blood pressure response within racial groups (11).

When combination therapy with 2 antihypertensive agents is selected, options include either an ACE inhibitor or ARB combined with either a diuretic or a calcium channel blocker. Many combinations are available as single pills, which are preferable to improve patient adherence (12, 13).

Signs of hypertensive emergencies require immediate blood pressure reduction with parenteral antihypertensives.

Some antihypertensives are avoided in certain disorders (eg, ACE inhibitors in severe aortic stenosis) whereas others are preferred for certain disorders (eg, calcium channel blockers for angina pectoris, ACE inhibitors or ARBs for diabetes with proteinuria—see tables Initial Choice of Antihypertensive Medication Class and Antihypertensives for Patients With Comorbidities).

If the goal BP is not achieved within 1 month, assess adherence and reinforce the importance of following treatment. If patients are adherent, the dose of the initial medication can be increased or a second medication added (selected from among the medications recommended for initial treatment). Note that an ACE inhibitor and an ARB should not be used together. Therapy is titrated frequently. If target BP cannot be achieved with 2 medications, a third medication from the initial group is added. If such a third medication is not tolerated or is contraindicated, a medication from another class (eg, aldosterone antagonist) can be used. Patients with such difficult to control BP may benefit from consultation with a hypertension specialist.

Таблиця Початковий вибір класу антигіпертензивних препаратів Таблиця

If initial systolic BP is > 160 mm Hg, 2 medications should be initiated regardless of cardiovascular disease risk. An appropriate combination and dose are determined. For resistant hypertension (BP remains above goal despite use of 3 different antihypertensive medications), 4 or more medications are commonly needed.

Achieving adequate blood pressure control often requires several evaluations and changes in pharmacotherapy. Reluctance to titrate or add medications to control BP must be overcome. Nonadherence to therapy, particularly because lifelong treatment is required, can interfere with adequate BP control. Education, with empathy and support, is essential for success.