Діабетичний кетоацидоз (ДКА)

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is an acute metabolic complication of diabetes characterized by hyperglycemia, hyperketonemia, and metabolic acidosis. Hyperglycemia causes an osmotic diuresis with significant fluid and electrolyte loss. DKA occurs mostly in type 1 diabetes mellitus. It causes nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain and can progress to cerebral edema, coma, and death. DKA is diagnosed by detection of hyperketonemia and anion gap metabolic acidosis in the presence of hyperglycemia. Treatment involves volume expansion, insulin replacement, and prevention of hypokalemia.

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) occurs in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and is less common in those with type 2 diabetes. It develops when insulin levels are insufficient to meet the body’s basic metabolic requirements. DKA is the first manifestation of type 1 diabetes in a minority of patients. Insulin deficiency can be absolute (eg, during lapses in the administration of exogenous insulin) or relative (eg, when usual insulin doses do not meet metabolic needs during physiologic stress).

Common physiologic stresses that can trigger DKA include

Some medications implicated in causing DKA include

Corticosteroids

Thiazide diuretics

Sympathomimetics

Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors

DKA is less common in type 2 diabetes mellitus, but it may occur in situations of unusual physiologic stress. Ketosis-prone type 2 diabetes (also referred to as Flatbush diabetes) is a variant of type 2 diabetes, which sometimes occurs in patients with obesity, often those with African (including African American or Afro-Caribbean) ancestry. Patients with ketosis-prone diabetes can have significant impairment of beta-cell function with hyperglycemia, and are therefore more likely to develop DKA when significant hyperglycemia occurs.

SGLT-2 inhibitors have been implicated in causing DKA in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In pregnant patients and in patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors, DKA may occur at lower or even normal blood glucose levels.

Euglycemic DKA can also occur with alcohol overuse or cirrhosis.

Pathophysiology of DKA Insulin deficiency and an increase in counterregulatory hormones (glucagon, catecholamines, cortisol) causes the body to metabolize triglycerides and amino acids instead of glucose for energy. Serum levels of glycerol and free fatty acids rise because of unrestrained lipolysis. Alanine levels rise because of muscle catabolism. Glycerol and alanine provide substrate for hepatic gluconeogenesis, which is stimulated by the excess of glucagon that accompanies insulin deficiency. Glucagon also stimulates mitochondrial conversion of free fatty acids into ketones. Insulin normally blocks ketogenesis by inhibiting the transport of free fatty acid derivatives into the mitochondrial matrix, but ketogenesis proceeds in the absence of insulin. The major ketoacids produced, acetoacetic acid and beta-hydroxybutyric acid, are strong organic acids that create metabolic acidosis. Acetone derived from the metabolism of acetoacetic acid accumulates in serum and is slowly disposed of by respiration. Hyperglycemia due to insulin deficiency causes an osmotic diuresis that leads to marked urinary losses of water and electrolytes. Urinary excretion of ketones obligates additional losses of sodium and potassium. Serum sodium may fall due to natriuresis or rise due to excretion of large volumes of free water. Potassium is also lost in large quantities. Despite a significant total body deficit of potassium, initial serum potassium is typically normal or elevated because of the extracellular migration of potassium in response to acidosis. Potassium levels generally fall further during treatment as insulin therapy drives potassium into cells. If serum potassium is not monitored and replaced as needed, life-threatening hypokalemia may develop.

Symptoms and Signs of DKA Symptoms and signs of diabetic ketoacidosis include symptoms of hyperglycemia with the addition of nausea, vomiting, and—particularly in children—abdominal pain. Lethargy and somnolence are symptoms of more severe decompensation. Patients may be hypotensive and tachycardic due to dehydration and acidosis; they may breathe rapidly and deeply to compensate for acidemia (Kussmaul respirations). They may also have fruity breath due to exhaled acetone. Fever is not a sign of DKA itself and, if present, signifies underlying infection. In the absence of timely treatment, DKA progresses to coma and death. Acute cerebral edema, a complication in about 1% of DKA patients, occurs primarily in children and less often in adolescents and young adults. Headache and fluctuating level of consciousness herald this complication in some patients, but respiratory arrest is the initial manifestation in others. The cause is not well understood but may be related to too-rapid reductions in serum osmolality or to brain ischemia. It is most likely to occur in children < 5 years when DKA is the initial manifestation of diabetes mellitus. Children with the highest BUN (blood urea nitrogen) levels and lowest PaCO2 at presentation appear to be at greatest risk. Delays in correction of hyponatremia and the use of bicarbonate during DKA treatment are additional risk factors.

Diagnosis of DKA Arterial pH

Serum ketones

Calculation of anion gap In patients suspected of having diabetic ketoacidosis, serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine, glucose, ketones, and osmolarity should be measured. Urine should be tested for ketones. Patients who appear significantly ill and those with positive ketones should have arterial blood gas measurement. DKA is diagnosed by an arterial pH < 7.30 with an anion gap > 12 and serum ketones. Guidelines differ on specific levels of hyperglycemia to be included in the diagnostic criteria for DKA. A blood glucose level > 200 (11.1 mmol/L) or > 250 mg/dL (13.8 mmol/L) is most often specified; however, because DKA can occur in patients with normal or mildly elevated glucose levels, some guidelines do not include a specific level (1, 2). A presumptive diagnosis may be made when urine glucose and ketones are positive on urinalysis. Urine test strips and some assays for serum ketones may underestimate the degree of ketosis because they detect acetoacetic acid and not beta-hydroxybutyric acid, which is usually the predominant ketoacid. Blood beta-hydroxybutyrate can be measured, or treatment can be initiated based on clinical suspicion and the presence of anion gap acidosis if serum or urine ketones are low. Symptoms and signs of a triggering illness should be pursued with appropriate studies (eg, cultures, imaging studies). Adults should have an ECG to screen for acute myocardial infarction and to help determine the significance of abnormalities in serum potassium. Other laboratory abnormalities include Hyponatremia

Elevated serum creatinine

Elevated plasma osmolality Hyperglycemia may cause dilutional hyponatremia, so measured serum sodium is corrected by adding 1.6 mEq/L (1.6 mmol/L) for each 100 mg/dL (5.6 mmol/L) elevation of serum glucose over 100 mg/dL (5.6 mmol/L). To illustrate, for a patient with serum sodium of 124 mEq/L (124 mmol/L) and glucose of 600 mg/dL (33.3 mmol/L), add 1.6 ([600 −100]/100) = 8 mEq/L (8 mmol/L) to 124 for a corrected serum sodium of 132 mEq/L (132 mmol/L). As acidosis is corrected, serum potassium drops. An initial potassium level < 4.5 mEq/L (< 4.5 mmol/L) indicates marked potassium depletion and requires immediate potassium supplementation. Serum amylase and lipase are often elevated, even in the absence of pancreatitis (which may be present in patients with alcoholic ketoacidosis and in those with coexisting hypertriglyceridemia). Клінічний калькулятор Аніонний розрив Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики 1.Buse JB, Wexler DJ, Tsapas A, et al: 2019 Update to: Management of Hyperglycemia in Type 2 Diabetes, 2018. A Consensus Report by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). Diabetes Care 43(2):487–493, 2020. doi: 10.2337/dci19-0066 2. Garber AJ, Handelsman Y, Grunberger G, et al: Consensus statement by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology on the comprehensive type 2 diabetes management algorithm--2020 executive summary. Endocrine Practice 26:107–139, 2020.

Treatment of DKA IV 0.9% saline

Correction of hypokalemia

IV insulin (as long as serum potassium is ≥ 3.3 mEq/L [3.3 mmol/L])

Rarely IV sodium bicarbonate (if pH < 7 after 1 hour of treatment) The most urgent goals for treating diabetic ketoacidosis are rapid intravascular volume repletion, correction of hyperglycemia and acidosis, and prevention of hypokalemia (1, 2). Identification of precipitating factors is also important. Treatment should occur in intensive care settings because clinical and laboratory assessments are initially needed every hour or every other hour with appropriate adjustments in treatment. Поповнення об’єму Intravascular volume should be restored rapidly to raise blood pressure and ensure glomerular perfusion; once intravascular volume is restored, remaining total body water deficits are corrected more slowly, typically over about 24 hours. Initial volume repletion in adults is typically achieved with rapid IV infusion of 1 to 1.5 L of 0.9% saline solution in the first hour, followed by saline infusions at 250 to 500 mL/hour. Additional boluses or a faster rate of infusion may be needed to raise the blood pressure. Slower rates of infusion may be needed in patients with heart failure or in those at risk for volume overload. If the serum sodium level is normal or high, the normal saline is replaced by 0.45% saline after initial volume resuscitation. When plasma glucose falls to < 200 mg/dL (< 11.1 mmol/L), IV fluid should be changed, and 5% to 10% dextrose can be added to 0.45% saline. For children, fluid deficits are estimated at 30 to 100 mL/kg body weight. Pediatric maintenance fluids (for ongoing losses) must also be provided. Initial fluid therapy should be 0.9% saline (10 mL/kg) over 1 to 2 hours, which may be repeated, followed by 0.45% saline with dextrose once blood glucose is < 300 mg/dL (16.7 mmol/L) and blood pressure is stable and urine output adequate. The remaining fluid deficit should be replaced over 24 to 48 hours, typically requiring a rate (including maintenance fluids) of about 2 to 5 mL/kg/hour, depending on the degree of dehydration. Клінічний калькулятор Розрахунок підтримувальної рідини для дітей Корекція гіперглікемії та ацидозу Hyperglycemia is corrected by giving regular insulin 0.1 unit/kg IV bolus initially, followed by continuous IV infusion of 0.1 unit/kg/hour in 0.9% saline solution. Insulin should be withheld until serum potassium is ≥ 3.3 mEq/L (≥ 3.3 mmol/L). Insulin adsorption onto IV tubing can lead to inconsistent effects, which can be minimized by preflushing the IV tubing with insulin solution. If plasma glucose does not fall by 50 to 75 mg/dL (2.8 to 4.2 mmol/L) in the first hour, insulin doses should be doubled. Children should be given a continuous IV insulin infusion of 0.1 unit/kg/hour or higher with or without a bolus. Ketones should begin to clear within hours if insulin is given in sufficient doses. However, clearance of ketones may appear to lag because of conversion of beta-hydroxybutyrate to acetoacetate (which is the “ketone” measured in most hospital laboratories) as acidosis resolves. Serum pH and bicarbonate levels should also quickly improve, but restoration of a normal serum bicarbonate level may take 24 hours. Bicarbonate should not be given routinely because it can lead to development of acute cerebral edema (primarily in children). If bicarbonate is used, it should be started only if the pH is < 7, and only modest pH elevation should be attempted with doses of 50 to 100 mEq (50 to 100 mmol) given over 2 hours, followed by repeat measurement of arterial pH and serum potassium. When plasma glucose becomes < 200 mg/dL (< 11.1 mmol/L) in adults, 5% to 10% dextrose should be added to IV fluids to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. The dextrose concentration can be adjusted and the insulin dose can be reduced to maintain glucose 150 to 200 mg/dL (8.3 to 11.1 mmol/L), but the continuous IV infusion of regular insulin should be maintained until the anion gap has narrowed on 2 consecutive blood tests and blood and urine are consistently negative for ketones. A longer duration of treatment with insulin and dextrose may be required in DKA associated with SGLT-2 inhibitor use. When the patient is stable and able to eat, a typical basal-bolus insulin regimen is begun. IV insulin should be continued for 2 hours after the initial dose of basal subcutaneous insulin is given. Children should continue to receive 0.05 unit/kg/hour insulin infusion until subcutaneous insulin is initiated and pH is > 7.3. Профілактика гіпокаліємії Prevention of hypokalemia requires replacement of 20 to 30 mEq (20 to 30 mmol) potassium in each liter of IV fluid to keep serum potassium between 4 and 5 mEq/L (4 and 5 mmol/L). If serum potassium is < 3.3 mEq/L (< 3.3 mmol/L), insulin should be withheld and potassium given at 40 mEq/hour until serum potassium is ≥ 3.3 mEq/L (≥ 3.3 mmol/L); if serum potassium is > 5 mEq/L (> 5 mmol/L), potassium supplementation can be withheld. Initially normal or elevated serum potassium measurements may reflect shifts from intracellular stores in response to acidemia and belie the true potassium deficits that almost all patients with DKA have. Insulin replacement rapidly shifts potassium into cells, so levels should be checked hourly or every other hour in the initial stages of treatment. Інші заходи Hypophosphatemia often develops during treatment of DKA, but phosphate repletion is of unclear benefit in most cases. If indicated (eg, if rhabdomyolysis, hemolysis, or neurologic deterioration occurs), potassium phosphate, 1 to 2 mmol/kg of phosphate, can be infused over 6 to 12 hours. If potassium phosphate is given, the serum calcium level usually decreases and should be monitored. Treatment of suspected cerebral edema is hyperventilation, corticosteroids, and mannitol, but these measures are often ineffective after the onset of respiratory arrest. Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Gosmanov AR, Gosmanova EO, Dillard-Cannon E: Management of adult diabetic ketoacidosis. Diabetes Metab Syndr Obes 7:255–264, 2014. doi:10.2147/DMSO.S50516 2. French EK, Donihi AC, Korytkowski MT: Diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome: review of acute decompensated diabetes in adult patients. BMJ 365:l1114, 2019. doi: 10.1136/bmj.l1114