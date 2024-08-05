Центральне апное уві сні

Unlike with obstructive sleep apnea, in which airway obstruction restricts airflow, central sleep apnea (CSA) is caused by alterations in respiratory drive, which during sleep is highly dependent on carbon dioxide levels. Two mechanisms are distinguished:

Hypoventilation-related CSA: Decreased ventilatory drive causes transient decreases and/or pauses in respiration.

Hyperventilation-related CSA: Increased ventilatory drive during sleep leads to hypocapnia which causes a compensatory fall in ventilation that, if abnormally prolonged, leads to recurrent central apnea with arousals.

Hypoventilation-related CSA can result from either an anatomical or functional lesion of the respiratory centers that directly impairs ventilation, resulting in high carbon dioxide (CO2) levels (hypercapnia). Hypoventilation-related CSA can occur in patients with a central nervous system or neuromuscular disorder. Opioids and other medications are common causes of hypoventilation-related CSA.

Paradoxically, in hyperventilation-related CSA, periods of hyperventilation lead to subsequent apneas. Transient increases in ventilation for any reason may overshoot the target CO2 level, causing hypocapnia. The hypocapnia causes periods of subsequent hypoventilation and/or apnea, eventually resulting in hypercapnia and subsequent repeat of the cycle. Patients may alternate periodically between hyper- and hypoventilation, as in Cheyne-Stokes breathing, in which patients have brief periods of apnea followed by progressively faster and deeper breathing, which then becomes slower and shallower until they become apneic again and repeat the cycle.

Disturbed ventilation occurs primarily during sleep because during wakefulness there are additional external stimuli for respiration.