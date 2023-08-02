Лабораторні дослідження печінки та жовчного міхура

Laboratory tests are generally effective for the following:

Detecting hepatic dysfunction

Assessing the severity of liver injury

Monitoring the course of liver diseases and the response to treatment

Refining the diagnosis

(See also American College of Gastroenterology [ACG] Clinical Guideline: Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Chemistries and the European Association for Study of Liver–Asociación Latinoamericana para el Estudio del Hígado Clinical Practice Guidelines.)

Many tests of liver biochemistry measure liver enzymes that are released into the bloodstream (eg, release of aminotransferases from injured liver cells or of alkaline phosphatase due to cholestasis) or assess liver function by evaluating hepatobiliary excretion (eg, bilirubin). Other tests are used to evaluate the liver’s synthetic capability (eg, prothrombin time [PT], usually reported as the international normalized ratio [INR]; albumin).

The most useful laboratory tests to screen for liver disorders are serum aminotransferases (the most commonly used liver tests), bilirubin, and alkaline phosphatase. Certain patterns of biochemical abnormalities help distinguish hepatocellular injury from impaired bile excretion (cholestasis—see table Common Patterns of Laboratory Test Abnormalities). Tests that detect viral hepatitis, liver inflammation, or altered immunoregulation include hepatitis serologic tests and measurement of immunoglobulins, antibodies, and autoantibodies.

Identifying the etiology of abnormal liver tests requires a combination of history and laboratory testing. A systematic approach including laboratory tests, imaging studies, and liver biopsy should be used.

A few laboratory tests are diagnostic or highly suggestive by themselves; they include the following:

Other etiologies of liver disease are diagnoses of exclusion and are made through characteristic pattern in laboratory results, together with patient history and exclusion of other causes.

Таблиця Поширені закономірності аномалій лабораторних аналізів Таблиця

Тести на синтетичну ємність печінки Протромбіновий час (PT) та міжнародне нормалізоване співвідношення (INR) PT may be expressed in time (seconds) or, preferably, as a ratio of the patient’s measured PT to the laboratory’s control value (INR—see Testing). The INR is more accurate than PT for monitoring anticoagulation. PT or INR is a valuable measure of the liver’s ability to synthesize fibrinogen and vitamin K–dependent clotting factors: factors II (prothrombin), VII, IX, and X. Changes can occur rapidly because some of the involved clotting factors have short biologic half-lives (eg, 6 hours for factor VII). Abnormalities indicate severe hepatocellular dysfunction, an ominous sign in acute liver disorders. In chronic liver disorders, an increasing PT or INR indicates progressive liver failure. The PT or INR does not increase in mild hepatocellular dysfunction and is often normal in compensated cirrhosis. A prolonged PT and an abnormal INR can result from coagulation disorders such as a consumption coagulopathy or vitamin K deficiency. Fat malabsorption, including cholestasis, can cause vitamin K deficiency. In chronic cholestasis, marked hepatocellular dysfunction can be ruled out if vitamin K replacement (10 mg subcutaneously or intravenously) corrects PT by ≥ 30% within 24 hours. Білки сироватки Hepatocytes synthesize most serum proteins, including alpha- and beta-globulins, albumin, and most clotting factors (but not factor VIII, produced by the vascular endothelium, or gamma-globulin, produced by B cells). Hepatocytes also make proteins that aid in the diagnosis of specific disorders: Alpha-1 antitrypsin (absent or decreased in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)

Ceruloplasmin (reduced in Wilson disease)

Transferrin (saturated with iron in hemochromatosis)

Ferritin (greatly increased in hemochromatosis) These proteins usually increase in response to damage (eg, inflammation) to various tissues, so that elevations may not specifically reflect liver disorders. Conversely, serum levels of these proteins may decrease in cirrhosis. Serum albumin commonly decreases in chronic liver disorders because of an increase in volume of distribution (eg, due to ascites), a decrease in hepatic synthesis, or both. Values < 3 g/dL (< 30 g/L) suggest decreased synthesis, caused by one of the following: Advanced cirrhosis (the most common cause)

Alcohol-related liver disease

Chronic inflammation

Protein undernutrition Hypoalbuminemia can also result from excessive loss of albumin from the kidneys (eg, nephrotic syndrome), gut (eg, due to protein-losing gastroenteropathies), or skin (eg, due to burns or exfoliative dermatitis). Because albumin has a half-life of about 20 days, serum levels typically take weeks to increase or decrease, though changes can be rapid in critical illness.

Інші лабораторні аналізи Аміак Nitrogen compounds that enter the colon (eg, ingested protein, secreted urea) are degraded by resident bacteria, liberating ammonia. The ammonia is then absorbed and transported via the portal vein to the liver. The healthy liver readily clears the ammonia from the portal vein and converts it to glutamine, which is metabolized by the kidneys into urea to be excreted. In patients with portosystemic shunting and chronic liver disease, the diseased liver does not clear ammonia, which then enters the systemic circulation, possibly contributing to portosystemic (hepatic) encephalopathy. Elevated ammonia levels occur in hepatic encephalopathy, but levels may be falsely low or high. In advanced liver disorders, the following may increase ammonia levels: High-protein meals

Gastrointestinal bleeding

Hypokalemia

Metabolic alkalosis

Certain drugs (eg, alcohol, barbiturates, diuretics, opioids, valproate)

High-dose chemotherapy

Parenteral nutrition

Renal insufficiency

Extreme muscle exertion and muscle wasting

Salicylate intoxication

Shock

Ureterosigmoidostomy

Urinary tract infection with a urease-producing organism (eg, Proteus mirabilis) Because the degree of elevation in the ammonia level correlates poorly with severity of hepatic encephalopathy in chronic liver disease, this level has limited usefulness in monitoring therapy. In acute liver failure, elevated arterial ammonia levels occur due to severe acute hepatocyte dysfunction and/or necrosis, as opposed to portosystemic shunting, and may be a poor prognostic indicator. Імуноглобуліни сироватки In chronic liver disorders, serum immunoglobulins often increase. However, elevations are not specific and may not be helpful clinically. Levels increase slightly in acute hepatitis, moderately in chronic active hepatitis, and markedly in autoimmune hepatitis. The pattern of immunoglobulin elevation adds little information, although different immunoglobulins are usually very high in different disorders: IgM in primary biliary cholangitis (previously called primary biliary cirrhosis)

IgA in alcohol-related liver disease

IgG in autoimmune hepatitis and viral hepatitis Антимітохондріальні антитіла These heterogeneous antibodies are positive, usually in high titers, in > 95% of patients with primary biliary cholangitis. They are also occasionally present in the following: Autoimmune hepatitis

Drug-induced hepatitis

Other autoimmune disorders, such as connective tissue disorders, myasthenia gravis, autoimmune thyroiditis, Addison disease, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia Antimitochondrial antibodies can help determine the cause of cholestasis because they are usually absent in extrahepatic biliary obstruction and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Інші антитіла Other antibodies may help in diagnosis of the following: Autoimmune hepatitis: Smooth muscle antibodies against actin, antinuclear antibodies (ANA) that provide a homogeneous (diffuse) fluorescence, and antibodies to liver-kidney microsome type 1 (anti-LKM1) are often present.

Primary biliary cholangitis: Antimitochondrial antibody is key to the diagnosis.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis: Perinuclear antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (p-ANCA) can help raise the index of suspicion.

IgG4 cholangiopathy: Immunoglobulin G4 is frequently elevated. Isolated abnormalities of any of these antibodies are never diagnostic and do not elucidate pathogenesis. Альфа-фетопротеїн (АФП) AFP, a glycoprotein normally synthesized by the yolk sac in the embryo and then by the fetal liver, is elevated in neonates and hence the pregnant mother. AFP decreases rapidly during the first year of life, reaching adult values (normally, < 10 to 20 ng/mL or < 10 to 20 mg/L depending on the laboratory) by the age of 1 year. An increase in AFP, no matter how small, should prompt consideration of primary hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Serum AFP generally correlates with tumor size, differentiation and metastatic involvement. Because small tumors may produce low levels of AFP, increasing values suggest the presence of HCC, especially when tumors are > 3 cm in diameter. AFP also helps predict prognosis. Mild AFP elevations also occur in acute and chronic hepatitis, probably reflecting liver regeneration; AFP can occasionally increase to 500 ng/mL in acute (fulminant) liver failure. High AFP levels can occur in a few other disorders (eg, embryonic teratocarcinomas, hepatoblastomas in children, some hepatic metastases from gastrointestinal tract cancers, some cholangiocarcinomas), but these circumstances are not common and usually can be differentiated based on clinical and histopathologic grounds. Sensitivity, specificity, and peak levels of AFP in patients with HCC vary by population, reflecting differences in factors such as hepatitis prevalence and ethnicity. In areas with a relatively low prevalence of hepatitis (eg, North America, western Europe), AFP cutoff values of 20 ng/mL to 100 ng/mL (20 mcg/L to 100 mcg/L) have a sensitivity of 61% and a specificity of 86% (1). However, not all HCCs produce AFP. Thus, AFP is not an ideal screening test but does have a role in detecting HCC and may be used to monitor response to treatment. Levels exceeding normal (> 20 ng/mL [20 mcg/L]), especially when increasing, strongly suggest HCC. In cirrhotic patients with a mass and a high value (eg, > 200 ng/mL [200 mcg/L]), the predictive value is high. The combined use of AFP and ultrasonography typically provides adequate screening. Тести на фіброз печінки The degree of hepatic fibrosis can be assessed using multiple noninvasive blood tests. These include tests based on common laboratory results, including AST, ALT, and platelets, such as APRI, FIB4, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) fibrosis score, and proprietary scores, such as FibroTestTM (known as FibroSure® in the United States), which incorporates multiple parameters. These blood panels can differentiate between patients with no fibrosis and those with advanced fibrosis but are largely unable to differentiate between the stages of fibrosis. These blood test panels are often used in combination with ultrasound elastography or vibration-controlled transient elastography to assess hepatic fibrosis, particularly in patients with chronic hepatitis C and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Довідковий матеріал щодо інших лабораторних досліджень 1. Zhang J, Chen G, Zhang P, et al: The threshold of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma: A systematic review and meta-analysisPLoS One 15(2):e0228857, 2020. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0228857