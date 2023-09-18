гостра печінкова недостатність

Supportive measures

N -Acetylcysteine for acetaminophen toxicity

Sometimes liver transplantation

(See also the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases [AASLD] practice guideline Management of Acute Liver Failure: Update 2011 and the European Association for the Study of the Liver Practical Guidelines on the Management of Acute [Fulminant] Liver Failure.)

Whenever possible, patients should be treated in an intensive care unit at a center capable of liver transplantation. Patients should be transported as soon as possible because deterioration can be rapid and complications (eg, bleeding, aspiration, worsening shock) become more likely as liver failure progresses.

Intensive supportive therapy is the mainstay of treatment. Drugs that could worsen manifestations of acute liver failure (eg, hypotension, sedation) should be avoided or used in the lowest possible doses.

For hypotension and acute kidney injury, the goal of treatment is maximizing tissue perfusion. Treatment includes IV fluids and usually, until sepsis is excluded, empiric antibiotics. If hypotension is refractory to about 20 mL/kg of crystalloid solution, clinicians should consider measuring pulmonary capillary wedge pressure to guide fluid therapy. If hypotension persists despite adequate filling pressures, clinicians should consider using pressors (eg, dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine).

For encephalopathy, the head of the bed is elevated 30° to reduce risk of aspiration; intubation should be considered early. When selecting drugs and drug doses, clinicians should aim to minimize sedation so that they can monitor the severity of encephalopathy. Propofol is the usual induction drug for intubation because it protects against intracranial hypertension and has a brief duration of action, allowing rapid recovery from sedation. There is no evidence that treatments such as lactulose or rifaximin help alleviate encephalopathy in acute liver failure, although they are useful in portosystemic encephalopathy. Also, lactulose can cause ileus and produce gas that distends the intestines, which can be problematic if laparotomy is needed (eg, for liver transplantation) (1). Measures are taken to avoid increasing intracranial pressure (ICP) and avoid decreasing cerebral perfusion pressure:

To avoid sudden increases in ICP: Stimuli that could trigger a Valsalva maneuver are avoided (eg, lidocaine is given before endotracheal suctioning to prevent the gag reflex).

To temporarily decrease cerebral blood flow: Mannitol (0.5 to 1 g/kg, repeated once or twice as needed) can be given to induce osmotic diuresis, and possibly brief hyperventilation can be used, particularly when herniation is suspected. (However, mannitol is contraindicated with acute kidney injury and serum osmolality must be checked before giving a second dose.)

To monitor ICP: It is not clear whether or when the risks of ICP monitoring (eg, infection, bleeding) outweigh the benefits of being able to detect cerebral edema early and being able to use ICP to guide fluid and pressor therapy; some experts recommend such monitoring if encephalopathy is severe. However, no data indicate that ICP monitoring impacts mortality (2). Goals of treatment are an ICP of < 20 mm Hg and a cerebral perfusion pressure of > 50 mm Hg.

To reduce cerebral edema: Renal replacement therapy in acute liver failure helps clear ammonia and predicts reduced mortality if initiated early. The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) guidelines on acute liver failure recommend consideration of renal replacement therapy in patients with liver failure and markedly elevated ammonia and/or progressive encephalopathy (1).

Seizures are treated with phenytoin; benzodiazepines are avoided or used only in low doses because they cause sedation.

Infection is treated with antibacterial and/or antifungal drugs; treatment is started as soon as patients show any sign of infection (eg, fever; localizing signs; deterioration of hemodynamics, mental status, or renal function). Because signs of infection overlap with those of acute liver failure, infection is likely to be overtreated pending culture results.

Electrolyte deficiencies may require supplementation with sodium, potassium, phosphate, or magnesium.

Hypoglycemia is treated with continuous glucose infusion (eg, 10% dextrose), and blood glucose should be monitored frequently because encephalopathy can mask the symptoms of hypoglycemia.

Coagulopathy is treated with fresh frozen plasma if bleeding occurs or if an invasive procedure is planned. Fresh frozen plasma is otherwise avoided because it may result in volume overload and worsening of cerebral edema. Also, when fresh frozen plasma is used, clinicians cannot follow changes in international normalized ratio (INR), which are important because INR is an index of severity of acute liver failure and is thus sometimes a criterion for transplantation. Recombinant factor VII is sometimes used instead of or with fresh frozen plasma in patients with volume overload. Its role is evolving. H2 blockers may help prevent gastrointestinal bleeding.

Nutritional support may be necessary if patients cannot eat. Severe protein restriction is unnecessary; 60 g/day is recommended.

Acute acetaminophen toxicity is treated with N-acetylcysteine. Because chronic acetaminophen toxicity can be difficult to diagnose, use of N-acetylcysteine should be considered if no cause for acute liver failure is evident. Whether N-acetylcysteine has a slight beneficial effect on patients with acute liver failure due to other conditions is under study.

Liver transplantation results in average 1-year survival rates of about 84% (3). Transplantation is thus recommended if prognosis without transplantation is worse. However, prediction is difficult and scores, such as King's College criteria and the APACHE II (Acute Physiologic Assessment and Chronic Health Evaluation II) score, are not sufficiently sensitive and specific to be used as the only criteria for transplantation; thus, they are used as adjuncts to clinical judgment (eg, based on risk factors).

Further information regarding acute liver failure can be found in the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) guidelines.