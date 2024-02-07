Гіпотиреоз

Primary hypothyroidism is due to decreased secretion of thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) from the thyroid. Serum T4 and T3 levels are low, and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) level is increased. In the United States, the most common cause is autoimmune inflammation. It usually results from Hashimoto thyroiditis and is often associated with a firm goiter or, later in the disease process, with a shrunken fibrotic thyroid with little or no function.

The second most common cause is treatment for hyperthyroidism (post-therapeutic hypothyroidism), especially after radioactive iodine therapy or surgery for hyperthyroidism, goiter, or thyroid cancer. Hypothyroidism during overtreatment with propylthiouracil, methimazole, or iodide abates after therapy is stopped.

Iodine deficiency may cause endemic goiter and goitrous hypothyroidism. Most patients with goiters not caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis are euthyroid or have hyperthyroidism. Iodine deficiency decreases thyroid hormonogenesis. In response, TSH is released, which causes the thyroid to enlarge and trap iodine avidly; thus, goiter results. If iodine deficiency is severe, the patient becomes hypothyroid, a rare occurrence in the United States since the advent of iodized salt.

Iodine deficiency can cause congenital hypothyroidism. In severely iodine-deficient regions worldwide, congenital hypothyroidism (previously termed endemic cretinism) is a major cause of intellectual disability.

Rare inherited enzymatic defects can alter the synthesis of thyroid hormone and cause goitrous hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism may occur in patients taking lithium, perhaps because lithium inhibits hormone release by the thyroid. Hypothyroidism may also occur in patients taking amiodarone or other iodine-containing drugs, in patients taking interferon-alfa, and in patients being treated for cancer with checkpoint inhibitors or some tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Hypothyroidism can result from radiation therapy for cancer of the larynx or Hodgkin lymphoma. The incidence of permanent hypothyroidism after radiation therapy is high, and thyroid function (through measurement of serum TSH) should be evaluated at 6- to 12-month intervals.