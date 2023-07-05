Респіраторний ацидоз

Adequate ventilation

Treatment is provision of adequate ventilation by either endotracheal intubation or noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (for specific indications and procedures, see Overview of Respiratory Failure). Adequate ventilation is all that is needed to correct respiratory acidosis. Chronic hypercapnia generally must be corrected slowly (eg, over several hours or more) because too-rapid Pco 2 lowering can cause a posthypercapnic “overshoot” alkalosis when the underlying compensatory hyperbicarbonatemia becomes unmasked. The abrupt rise in CNS pH that results can lead to seizures and death.

Any potassium and chloride deficits are corrected.

Sodium bicarbonate is almost always contraindicated because of the potential for paradoxical acidosis within the CNS. One exception may be in cases of severe bronchospasm, in which bicarbonate may improve responsiveness of bronchial smooth muscle to beta-agonists.