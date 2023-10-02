Загальні відомості про недоїдання

Older adults are at high risk of undernutrition because their nutritional needs increase but energy requirements decrease. This disparity requires consumption of nutrient-dense foods.

Aging—even when disease or dietary deficiency is absent—leads to sarcopenia (progressive loss of lean body mass), starting after age 40 and eventually amounting to a muscle loss of about 10 kg (22 lb) in men and 5 kg (11 lb) in women. Undernutrition contributes to sarcopenia, and sarcopenia accounts for many of the complications of undernutrition (eg, decreased nitrogen balance, increased susceptibility to infections).

Causes of sarcopenia include the following:

Decreased physical activity

Decreased food intake

Increased levels of cytokines (particularly interleukin-6)

Decreased levels of growth hormone and mechano growth factor (insulin-like growth factor-3)

In men, decreasing androgen levels

Aging decreases basal metabolic rate (due mainly to decreased fat-free mass), total body weight, height, and skeletal mass; from about age 40 to age 65, mean body fat (as a percentage of body weight) increases to about 30% (from 20%) in men and to 40% (from 27%) in women.

From age 20 to 80, food intake decreases, especially in men.

Anorexia due to aging itself has many causes, including

Reduced receptive relaxation of the stomach’s fundus

Increased release and activity of cholecystokinin (which produces satiation)

Increased leptin (an anorectic hormone produced by fat cells)

Diminished taste and smell, which can decrease eating pleasure but usually decrease food intake only slightly

Depression (a common cause)

Loneliness

Inability to shop or prepare meals

Dementia

Some chronic disorders

Use of certain medications

Occasionally, anorexia nervosa (sometimes called anorexia tardive in older patients), paranoia, or mania interferes with eating. Dental problems limit the ability to chew and subsequently to digest foods. Swallowing difficulties (eg, due to stroke, other neurologic disorders, esophageal candidiasis, or xerostomia) are common. Poverty or functional impairment limits access to nutrients.

Institutionalized older patients are at particular risk of protein-energy undernutrition. They are often confused and may be unable to express hunger or preferences for foods. They may be physically unable to feed themselves. Chewing or swallowing may be very slow, making it tedious for another person to feed them enough food.

In older patients, particularly those who are institutionalized, inadequate intake and often decreased absorption or synthesis of vitamin D, increased demand for vitamin D, and inadequate exposure to sunshine contribute to vitamin D deficiency and osteomalacia.