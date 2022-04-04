Шизофренія

Studies derived from the RAISE (Recovery After an Initial Schizophrenia Episode) initiative have shown that the earlier treatment is started and the more intensive it is, the better the outcome (1).

During the first 5 years after onset of symptoms, functioning may deteriorate and social and work skills may decline, with progressive neglect of self-care. Negative symptoms may increase in severity, and cognitive functioning may decline. Thereafter, the level of disability tends to plateau. Some evidence suggests that severity of illness may lessen in later life, particularly among women. Spontaneous movement disorders may develop in patients who have severe negative symptoms and cognitive dysfunction, even when antipsychotics are not used.

Schizophrenia can occur with other mental disorders. When associated with significant obsessive-compulsive symptoms, prognosis is particularly poor; with symptoms of borderline personality disorder, prognosis is better. About 80% of people with schizophrenia experience one or more episodes of major depression at some time in their life.

For the first year after diagnosis, prognosis is closely related to adherence to prescribed psychoactive drugs and avoiding recreational drug use.

Overall, one third of patients achieve significant and lasting improvement; one third improve somewhat but have intermittent relapses and residual disability; and one third remain severely incapacitated. Only about 15% of all patients fully return to their pre-illness level of functioning.

Factors associated with a good prognosis include

Good premorbid functioning (eg, good student, strong work history)

Late and/or sudden onset of illness

Family history of mood disorders other than schizophrenia

Minimal cognitive impairment

Few negative symptoms

Shorter duration of untreated psychosis

Factors associated with a poor prognosis include

Young age at onset

Poor premorbid functioning

Family history of schizophrenia

Many negative symptoms

Longer duration of untreated psychosis

Men have poorer outcomes than women; women respond better to treatment with antipsychotic drugs.

Substance use is a significant problem in many people with schizophrenia. There is evidence that use of marijuana or hallucinogens is highly disruptive for patients with schizophrenia and should be strongly discouraged and treated aggressively if present. Comorbid substance use is a significant predictor of poor outcome and may lead to drug nonadherence, repeated relapse, frequent rehospitalization, declining function, and loss of social support, including homelessness.