(хвороба Паркінсона)

Levodopa, the metabolic precursor of dopamine, crosses the blood-brain barrier into the basal ganglia, where it is decarboxylated to form dopamine. Coadministration of the peripheral decarboxylase inhibitor carbidopa prevents levodopa from being decarboxylated into dopamine outside the brain (peripherally), thus lowering the levodopa dosage required to produce therapeutic levels in the brain and minimizing adverse effects due to dopamine in the peripheral circulation.

Levodopa is most effective at relieving bradykinesia and rigidity and often substantially reduces tremor (2).

Common short-term adverse effects of levodopa are

Nausea

Vomiting

Light-headedness

Common long-term adverse effects include

Mental and psychiatric abnormalities (eg, delirium with confusion, psychoses, paranoia, visual hallucinations, punding [complex, repetitive, stereotyped behaviors])

Motor dysfunction (eg, dyskinesias, motor fluctuations)

Hallucinations and paranoia occur most often in older adults and in patients who have cognitive impairment or dementia.

The dose that causes dyskinesias tends to decrease as the disease progresses. Over time, the dose that is needed for therapeutic benefit and the one that causes dyskinesia converge.

Dosage of carbidopa/levodopa is increased every 4 to 7 days as tolerated until maximum benefit is reached or adverse effects develop. The risk of adverse effects may be minimized by starting at a low dose, such as half of a 25/100 mg of carbidopa/levodopa tablet 3 or 4 times a day (12.5/50 mg 3 or 4 times a day), and increasing the dosage slowly to about one 25/100-mg tablets up to 4 times a day. Based on the patient's tolerance and response, clinicians can increase the dosage every week up to 2 or 3 tablets 4 times a day. In less common circumstances, the dose of levodopa may be increased up to 3 tablets 5 times a day. Most patients with Parkinson disease require 400 to 1200 mg a day of levodopa in divided doses every 2 to 5 hours.

Preferably, levodopa should not be given with food because protein can reduce absorption of levodopa. Four to 5 doses of levodopa a day are recommended to decrease the effect of fluctuating plasma levels of levodopa on different basal ganglia, which, can cause motor fluctuations and dyskinesias.

If peripheral adverse effects of levodopa (eg, nausea, vomiting, postural light-headedness) predominate, increasing the amount of carbidopa may help. Carbidopa doses up to 150 mg are safe and do not decrease the efficacy of levodopa.

Domperidone can be used to treat the adverse effects of levodopa (and other antiparkinsonian medications). It blocks peripheral dopamine receptors and does not cross the blood-brain barrier to affect the brain. By decreasing the decarboxylation of levodopa to dopamine, domperidone lessens the peripheral adverse effects of levodopa, thereby decreasing nausea, vomiting, and orthostatic hypotension. The recommended dosages are

Immediate-release: 10 mg orally 3 times a day, increased up to 20 mg 3 times a day if needed

Sustained-release: 30 to 60 mg once in the morning (this dose may be enough to control levodopa's peripheral adverse effects)

Domperidone is not routinely available in the United States.

A dissolvable immediate-release oral form of carbidopa/levodopa can be taken without water; this form is useful for patients who have difficulty swallowing. Doses are the same as for nondissolvable immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa.

A controlled-release preparation of carbidopa/levodopa is available; however, it is usually used only to treat nighttime symptoms because when taken with food, it can be absorbed erratically and it is present longer in the stomach than immediate-release forms.

New forms of levodopa delivery are available or being developed, but none has yet been shown to be superior to immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa 25/100 mg.

Occasionally, levodopa must be used to maintain motor function despite levodopa-induced hallucinations or delirium. In such cases, hallucinations and delirium can be treated with medications.

Psychosis has been treated with oral quetiapine or clozapine; these medication, unlike other antipsychotics (eg, risperidone, olanzapine, all typical psychotics), do not aggravate parkinsonian symptoms. Quetiapine can be started at 25 mg at night and increased in 25-mg increments every 1 to 3 days up to 400 mg at night or 200 2 times a day. Although clozapine is most effective, its use is limited because agranulocytosis is a risk (estimated to occur in 1% of patients). When clozapine is used, the dose is 12.5 to 50 mg once a day to 12.5 to 25 mg 2 times a day. A complete blood count (CBC) is done weekly for 6 months and every 2 weeks for another 6 months and then every 4 week thereafter. However, the frequency may vary depending on the white blood cell (WBC) count. Evidence suggests that pimavanserin is efficacious for psychotic symptoms and does not aggravate parkinsonian symptoms; also medication monitoring does not appear necessary (3). Pending further confirmation of efficacy and safety, pimavanserin may become the medication of choice for psychosis in Parkinson disease.

After 2 to 5 years of treatment, most patients experience fluctuations in their response to levodopa, and symptom control may fluctuate unpredictably between effective and ineffective (on-off fluctuations), as response to levodopa starts to wear off. Symptoms may occur before the next scheduled dose (called off effects). The dyskinesias and off effects result from a combination of the pharmacokinetic properties of levodopa (particularly its short half-life as an oral medication), and disease progression.

Early in Parkinson disease, there are enough surviving neurons to buffer any oversaturation of dopaminergic receptors in the substantia nigra. As a result, dyskinesias are less likely to occur, and levodopa's therapeutic effect lasts longer because of the reuptake of excessive levodopa and its reutilization. As dopaminergic neurons are further depleted, each dose of levodopa saturates more and more dopamine receptors, resulting in dyskinesias and motor fluctuations because the delivery of levodopa to the substantia nigra becomes dependent on the plasma half life of levodopa (1.5 to 2 hours).

However, dyskinesias result mainly from disease progression and are not directly related to cumulative exposure to levodopa, as previously believed. Disease progression is associated with pulsatile administration of oral levodopa, which sensitizes and changes glutamatergic receptors, especially NMDA (N-methyl-d-aspartate) receptors. Eventually, the period of improvement after each dose shortens, and drug-induced dyskinesias result in swings from akinesia to dyskinesias. Traditionally, such swings are managed by keeping the levodopa dose as low as possible and using dosing intervals as short as every 1 to 2 hours, which are impractical. Alternative methods to decrease the off (akinetic) times include adjunctive use of dopamine agonists, as well as COMT and/or MAO inhibitors; amantadine may help manage dyskinesias.

A formulation of levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel can be given using a pump connected to a feeding tube inserted in the proximal small bowel. This formulation is used as treatment for patients who have severe motor fluctuations and/or dyskinesias that cannot be relieved by medications and who are not candidates for deep brain stimulation.