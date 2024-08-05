Загальні відомості про вітаміни

Vitamins may be
Fat soluble (vitamins A, D, E, and K)
Water soluble (B vitamins and vitamin C)
The B vitamins include biotin, folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, riboflavin (B2), thiamin (B1), B6 (eg, pyridoxine), and B12 (cobalamins).
For dietary requirements, sources, functions, effects of deficiencies and toxicities, blood levels, and usual therapeutic dosages for vitamins, see tables Recommended Daily Intakes for Vitamins and Sources, Functions, and Effects of Vitamins.
Dietary requirements for vitamins (and other nutrients) are expressed as daily recommended intake (DRI). There are 3 types of DRI:
Recommended dietary allowance (RDA): RDAs are average daily dietary intake levels set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.
Adequate intake (AI): When data to calculate an RDA are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.
Tolerable upper intake level (UL): ULs are the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse health effects.
In countries with low rates of food insecurity, vitamin deficiencies result mainly from the following:
Poverty
Food faddism
Medications, drugs, and foods (see Nutrient-Drug Interactions and table Potential Vitamin-Drug Interactions)
Prolonged and inadequately supplemented parenteral nutrition
Mild vitamin deficiency is common among older adults who are frail and institutionalized and who have protein-energy undernutrition.
In countries with high rates of food insecurity, vitamin deficiencies can result from lack of access to nutrients.
Deficiencies of water-soluble vitamins (except vitamin B12) may develop after weeks to months of undernutrition. Deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins and of vitamin B12 take > 1 year to develop, because the body stores them in relatively large amounts. Intakes of vitamins sufficient to prevent classic vitamin deficiencies (such as scurvy or beriberi) may not be adequate for optimum health. This area remains one of controversy and active research.
Vitamin dependency results from a genetic defect involving metabolism of a vitamin. In some cases, vitamin doses as high as 1000 times the DRI improve function of the altered metabolic pathway.
Vitamin toxicity (hypervitaminosis) usually results from taking megadoses of vitamin A, D, C, B6, or niacin.
Because many people eat irregularly, foods alone may provide suboptimal amounts of some vitamins. In these cases, the risk of certain cancers or other disorders may be increased. However, the latest 2022 report from the US Preventive Services Task Force finds that, after a thorough review of scientific research, there is insufficient evidence that routine daily multivitamin supplements or individual vitamin and mineral supplementation can reduce incidence of cancer or prevent cardiovascular disease (1) in community-dwelling, nonpregnant adults.
Рекомендована добова норма вітамінів
Age
Folate (mcg)
Niacin (mg NE*)
Riboflavin (mg)
Thiamin (mg)
Vitamin A (mcg)
Vitamin B6 (mg)
Vitamin B12 (mcg)
Vitamin C (mg)
Vitamin D (IU)†
Vitamin E (mg)
Vitamin K (mcg)
Infants
0–6 months
65
2
0.3
0.2
400
0.1
0.4
40
400
4
2.0
7–12 months
80
4
0.4
0.3
500
0.3
0.5
50
400
5
2.5
Children
1–3 years
150
6
0.5
0.5
300
0.5
0.9
15
600
6
30
4–8 years
200
8
0.6
0.6
400
0.6
1.2
25
600
7
55
Males
9–13 years
300
12
0.9
0.9
600
1.0
1.8
45
600
11
60
14–18 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.3
2.4
75
600
15
75
19–70 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.3
2.4
90
600
15
120
> 70 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.7
2.4
90
800‡
15
120
Females
9–13 years
300
12
0.9
0.9
600
1.0
1.8
45
600
11
60
14–18 years
400
14
1.0
1.0
700
1.2
2.4
65
600
15
75
19–70 years
400
14
1.1
1.1
700
1.3
2.4
75
600
15
90
> 70 years
400
14
1.1
1.1
700
1.5
2.4
75
800‡
15
90
Pregnant women
19–50 years
600
18
1.4
1.4
770
1.9
2.6
85
600
15
90
Breastfeeding women
19–50 years
500
17
1.6
1.4
1300
2.0
2.8
120
600
19
90
Upper limit (UL)§
1000
35
ND
ND
3000
100
ND
2000
4000
1000
ND
NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.
Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. When data to calculate the RDA for a nutrient are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.
* 1 niacin equivalent (NE) equals 1 mg niacin or 60 mg dietary tryptophan.
† 200 IU of vitamin D equals 5 mcg cholecalciferol.
‡ 800 IU of vitamin D is recommended for people ≥ 70 years.
§ UL (tolerable upper intake level) is the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse effects. The more the UL is exceeded, the greater the risk of adverse effects.
IU = international units; ND = not determinable because of lack of data (sources of intake should be limited to foods); RAE = retinol activity equivalents (1 mcg RAE of preformed vitamin A = 3.33 units).
Data from Institute of Medicine (US) Subcommittee on Interpretation and Uses of Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs); Institute of Medicine (US) Standing Committee on the Scientific Evaluation of Dietary Reference Intakes: DRI Dietary Reference Intakes: Applications in Dietary Assessment. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2000.
Джерела, функції та вплив вітамінів
Nutrient
Principal Sources
Functions
Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity
Folate (folic acid)
Raw green leafy vegetables, fruits, organ meats (eg, liver), enriched cereals and breads
Maturation of red blood cells
Synthesis of purines, pyrimidines, and methionine
Development of fetal nervous system
Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neural tube birth defects, confusion
Niacin (nicotinic acid, nicotinamide)
Liver, red meat, fish, poultry, legumes, whole-grain or enriched cereals and breads
Oxidation-reduction reactions
Carbohydrate and cell metabolism
Deficiency: Pellagra (dermatitis, glossitis, gastrointestinal and central nervous system dysfunction)
Toxicity: Flushing
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
Milk, cheese, liver, meat, eggs, enriched cereal products
Many aspects of carbohydrate and protein metabolism
Integrity of mucous membranes
Deficiency: Cheilosis, angular stomatitis, corneal vascularization
Thiamin (vitamin B1)
Whole grains, meat (especially pork and liver), enriched cereal products, nuts, legumes, potatoes
Carbohydrate, fat, amino acid, glucose, and alcohol metabolism
Central and peripheral nerve cell function
Myocardial function
Deficiency: Beriberi (peripheral neuropathy, heart failure), Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome
Vitamin A (retinol)
As preformed vitamin: Fish liver oils, liver, egg yolks, butter, vitamin A–fortified dairy products
As provitamin carotenoids: Dark green and yellow vegetables, carrots, yellow and orange fruits
Formation of rhodopsin (a photoreceptor pigment in the retina)
Integrity of epithelia
Lysosome stability
Glycoprotein synthesis
Deficiency: Night blindness, perifollicular hyperkeratosis, xerophthalmia, keratomalacia, increased morbidity and mortality in young children
Toxicity: Headache, peeling of skin, hepatosplenomegaly, bone thickening, intracranial hypertension, papilledema, hypercalcemia
Vitamin B6 group (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, pyridoxamine)
Organ meats (eg, liver), whole-grain cereals, fish, legumes
Many aspects of nitrogen metabolism (eg, transaminations, porphyrin and heme synthesis, tryptophan conversion to niacin)
Nucleic acid biosynthesis
Fatty acid, lipid, and amino acid metabolism
Deficiency: Seizures, anemia, neuropathies, seborrheic dermatitis
Toxicity: Peripheral neuropathy
Vitamin B12 (cobalamins)
Meats (especially beef, pork, and organ meats [eg, liver]), poultry, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and milk products, clams, oysters, mackerel, salmon
Maturation of red blood cells, neural function, DNA synthesis, myelin synthesis and repair
Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neurologic deficits (confusion, paresthesias, ataxia)
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)
Citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, sweet peppers
Collagen formation
Bone and blood vessel health
Carnitine, hormone, and amino acid formation
Wound healing
Deficiency: Scurvy (hemorrhages, loose teeth, gingivitis, bone defects)
Vitamin D (cholecalciferol, ergocalciferol)
Direct ultraviolet B irradiation of the skin (main source), fortified dairy products (main dietary source), fish liver oils, fatty fish, liver
Calcium and phosphate absorption
Mineralization and repair of bone
Tubular reabsorption of calcium
Insulin and thyroid function, improvement of immune function, reduced risk of autoimmune disease
Deficiency: Rickets (sometimes with tetany), osteomalacia
Toxicity: Hypercalcemia, anorexia, renal failure, metastatic calcifications
Vitamin E group (alpha-tocopherol, other tocopherols)
Vegetable oils, nuts
Intracellular antioxidant
Scavenger of free radicals in biologic membranes
Deficiency: Red blood cell hemolysis, neurologic deficits
Toxicity: Tendency to bleed
Vitamin K group (phylloquinone, menaquinones)
Green leafy vegetables (especially collards, spinach, and salad greens), soy beans, vegetable oils
Bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract after neonatal period
Formation of prothrombin, other coagulation factors, and bone proteins
Deficiency: Bleeding due to deficiency of prothrombin and other factors, osteopenia
Потенційні взаємодії вітамінів і ліків
Nutrient
Drug
Antibiotics, antiseizure medications
Alcohol, 5-fluorouracil, metformin, methotrexate, oral contraceptives, antiseizure medications (eg, phenobarbital, phenytoin, primidone), triamterene, trimethoprim
Alcohol, isoniazid
Alcohol, barbiturates, phenothiazines, thiazide diuretics, tricyclic antidepressants
Alcohol; oral contraceptives; thiamin antagonists in coffee, tea, raw fish, and red cabbage
Cholestyramine, mineral oil
Alcohol, antiseizure medications, corticosteroids, cycloserine, hydralazine, isoniazid, levodopa, oral contraceptives, penicillamine
Antacids, metformin, nitrous oxide (repeated exposure)
Corticosteroids
Antipsychotics, corticosteroids, mineral oil, antiseizure medications, rifampin
Mineral oil, warfarin
Antibiotics, antiseizure medications, mineral oil, rifampin, warfarin
Джерела літератури
1. US Preventive Services Task Force, Mangione CM, Barry MJ, et al: Vitamin, mineral, and multivitamin supplementation to prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement. JAMA 327(23):2326-2333, 2022. doi:10.1001/jama.2022.8970