Загальні відомості про вітаміни

ЗаLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2024

    Vitamins may be

    • Fat soluble (vitamins A, D, E, and K)

    • Water soluble (B vitamins and vitamin C)

    The B vitamins include biotin, folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, riboflavin (B2), thiamin (B1), B6 (eg, pyridoxine), and B12 (cobalamins).

    For dietary requirements, sources, functions, effects of deficiencies and toxicities, blood levels, and usual therapeutic dosages for vitamins, see tables Recommended Daily Intakes for Vitamins and Sources, Functions, and Effects of Vitamins.

    Dietary requirements for vitamins (and other nutrients) are expressed as daily recommended intake (DRI). There are 3 types of DRI:

    • Recommended dietary allowance (RDA): RDAs are average daily dietary intake levels set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.

    • Adequate intake (AI): When data to calculate an RDA are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.

    • Tolerable upper intake level (UL): ULs are the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse health effects.

    In countries with low rates of food insecurity, vitamin deficiencies result mainly from the following:

    Mild vitamin deficiency is common among older adults who are frail and institutionalized and who have protein-energy undernutrition.

    In countries with high rates of food insecurity, vitamin deficiencies can result from lack of access to nutrients.

    Deficiencies of water-soluble vitamins (except vitamin B12) may develop after weeks to months of undernutrition. Deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins and of vitamin B12 take > 1 year to develop, because the body stores them in relatively large amounts. Intakes of vitamins sufficient to prevent classic vitamin deficiencies (such as scurvy or beriberi) may not be adequate for optimum health. This area remains one of controversy and active research.

    Vitamin dependency results from a genetic defect involving metabolism of a vitamin. In some cases, vitamin doses as high as 1000 times the DRI improve function of the altered metabolic pathway.

    Vitamin toxicity (hypervitaminosis) usually results from taking megadoses of vitamin A, D, C, B6, or niacin.

    Because many people eat irregularly, foods alone may provide suboptimal amounts of some vitamins. In these cases, the risk of certain cancers or other disorders may be increased. However, the latest 2022 report from the US Preventive Services Task Force finds that, after a thorough review of scientific research, there is insufficient evidence that routine daily multivitamin supplements or individual vitamin and mineral supplementation can reduce incidence of cancer or prevent cardiovascular disease (1) in community-dwelling, nonpregnant adults.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Рекомендована добова норма вітамінів

    Age

    Folate (mcg)

    Niacin (mg NE*)

    Riboflavin (mg)

    Thiamin (mg)

    Vitamin A (mcg)

    Vitamin B6 (mg)

    Vitamin B12 (mcg)

    Vitamin  C (mg)

    Vitamin  D (IU)†

    Vitamin  E (mg)

    Vitamin  K (mcg)

    Infants

    0–6 months

    65

    2

    0.3

    0.2

    400

    0.1

    0.4

    40

    400

    4

    2.0

    7–12 months

    80

    4

    0.4

    0.3

    500

    0.3

    0.5

    50

    400

    5

    2.5

    Children

    1–3 years

    150

    6

    0.5

    0.5

    300

    0.5

    0.9

    15

    600

    6

    30

    4–8 years

    200

    8

    0.6

    0.6

    400

    0.6

    1.2

    25

    600

    7

    55

    Males

    9–13 years

    300

    12

    0.9

    0.9

    600

    1.0

    1.8

    45

    600

    11

    60

    14–18 years

    400

    16

    1.3

    1.2

    900

    1.3

    2.4

    75

    600

    15

    75

    19–70 years

    400

    16

    1.3

    1.2

    900

    1.3

    2.4

    90

    600

    15

    120

    > 70 years

    400

    16

    1.3

    1.2

    900

    1.7

    2.4

    90

    800‡

    15

    120

    Females

    9–13 years

    300

    12

    0.9

    0.9

    600

    1.0

    1.8

    45

    600

    11

    60

    14–18 years

    400

    14

    1.0

    1.0

    700

    1.2

    2.4

    65

    600

    15

    75

    19–70 years

    400

    14

    1.1

    1.1

    700

    1.3

    2.4

    75

    600

    15

    90

    > 70 years

    400

    14

    1.1

    1.1

    700

    1.5

    2.4

    75

    800‡

    15

    90

    Pregnant women

    19–50 years

    600

    18

    1.4

    1.4

    770

    1.9

    2.6

    85

    600

    15

    90

    Breastfeeding women

    19–50 years

    500

    17

    1.6

    1.4

    1300

    2.0

    2.8

    120

    600

    19

    90

    Upper limit (UL)§

    1000

    35

    ND

    ND

    3000

    100

    ND

    2000

    4000

    1000

    ND

    NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.

    Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. When data to calculate the RDA for a nutrient are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.

    * 1 niacin equivalent (NE) equals 1 mg niacin or 60 mg dietary tryptophan.

    † 200 IU of vitamin D equals 5 mcg cholecalciferol.

    ‡ 800 IU of vitamin D is recommended for people 70 years.

    § UL (tolerable upper intake level) is the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse effects. The more the UL is exceeded, the greater the risk of adverse effects.

    IU = international units; ND = not determinable because of lack of data (sources of intake should be limited to foods); RAE = retinol activity equivalents (1 mcg RAE of preformed vitamin A = 3.33 units).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Джерела, функції та вплив вітамінів 

    Nutrient

    Principal Sources

    Functions

    Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity

    Folate (folic acid)

    Raw green leafy vegetables, fruits, organ meats (eg, liver), enriched cereals and breads

    Maturation of red blood cells

    Synthesis of purines, pyrimidines, and methionine

    Development of fetal nervous system

    Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neural tube birth defects, confusion

    Niacin (nicotinic acid, nicotinamide)

    Liver, red meat, fish, poultry, legumes, whole-grain or enriched cereals and breads

    Oxidation-reduction reactions

    Carbohydrate and cell metabolism

    Deficiency: Pellagra (dermatitis, glossitis, gastrointestinal and central nervous system dysfunction)

    Toxicity: Flushing

    Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

    Milk, cheese, liver, meat, eggs, enriched cereal products

    Many aspects of carbohydrate and protein metabolism

    Integrity of mucous membranes

    Deficiency: Cheilosis, angular stomatitis, corneal vascularization

    Thiamin (vitamin B1)

    Whole grains, meat (especially pork and liver), enriched cereal products, nuts, legumes, potatoes

    Carbohydrate, fat, amino acid, glucose, and alcohol metabolism

    Central and peripheral nerve cell function

    Myocardial function

    Deficiency: Beriberi (peripheral neuropathy, heart failure), Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome

    Vitamin A (retinol)

    As preformed vitamin: Fish liver oils, liver, egg yolks, butter, vitamin A–fortified dairy products

    As provitamin carotenoids: Dark green and yellow vegetables, carrots, yellow and orange fruits

    Formation of rhodopsin (a photoreceptor pigment in the retina)

    Integrity of epithelia

    Lysosome stability

    Glycoprotein synthesis

    Deficiency: Night blindness, perifollicular hyperkeratosis, xerophthalmia, keratomalacia, increased morbidity and mortality in young children

    Toxicity: Headache, peeling of skin, hepatosplenomegaly, bone thickening, intracranial hypertension, papilledema, hypercalcemia

    Vitamin B6 group (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, pyridoxamine)

    Organ meats (eg, liver), whole-grain cereals, fish, legumes

    Many aspects of nitrogen metabolism (eg, transaminations, porphyrin and heme synthesis, tryptophan conversion to niacin)

    Nucleic acid biosynthesis

    Fatty acid, lipid, and amino acid metabolism

    Deficiency: Seizures, anemia, neuropathies, seborrheic dermatitis

    Toxicity: Peripheral neuropathy

    Vitamin B12 (cobalamins)

    Meats (especially beef, pork, and organ meats [eg, liver]), poultry, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and milk products, clams, oysters, mackerel, salmon

    Maturation of red blood cells, neural function, DNA synthesis, myelin synthesis and repair

    Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neurologic deficits (confusion, paresthesias, ataxia)

    Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)

    Citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, sweet peppers

    Collagen formation

    Bone and blood vessel health

    Carnitine, hormone, and amino acid formation

    Wound healing

    Deficiency: Scurvy (hemorrhages, loose teeth, gingivitis, bone defects)

    Vitamin D (cholecalciferol, ergocalciferol)

    Direct ultraviolet B irradiation of the skin (main source), fortified dairy products (main dietary source), fish liver oils, fatty fish, liver

    Calcium and phosphate absorption

    Mineralization and repair of bone

    Tubular reabsorption of calcium

    Insulin and thyroid function, improvement of immune function, reduced risk of autoimmune disease

    Deficiency: Rickets (sometimes with tetany), osteomalacia

    Toxicity: Hypercalcemia, anorexia, renal failure, metastatic calcifications

    Vitamin E group (alpha-tocopherol, other tocopherols)

    Vegetable oils, nuts

    Intracellular antioxidant

    Scavenger of free radicals in biologic membranes

    Deficiency: Red blood cell hemolysis, neurologic deficits

    Toxicity: Tendency to bleed

    Vitamin K group (phylloquinone, menaquinones)

    Green leafy vegetables (especially collards, spinach, and salad greens), soy beans, vegetable oils

    Bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract after neonatal period

    Formation of prothrombin, other coagulation factors, and bone proteins

    Deficiency: Bleeding due to deficiency of prothrombin and other factors, osteopenia

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Потенційні взаємодії вітамінів і ліків

    Nutrient

    Drug

    Biotin

    Antibiotics, antiseizure medications

    Folate

    Alcohol, 5-fluorouracil, metformin, methotrexate, oral contraceptives, antiseizure medications (eg, phenobarbital, phenytoin, primidone), triamterene, trimethoprim

    Niacin

    Alcohol, isoniazid

    Riboflavin

    Alcohol, barbiturates, phenothiazines, thiazide diuretics, tricyclic antidepressants

    Thiamin

    Alcohol; oral contraceptives; thiamin antagonists in coffee, tea, raw fish, and red cabbage

    Vitamin A

    Cholestyramine, mineral oil

    Vitamin B6

    Alcohol, antiseizure medications, corticosteroids, cycloserine, hydralazine, isoniazid, levodopa, oral contraceptives, penicillamine

    Vitamin B12

    Antacids, metformin, nitrous oxide (repeated exposure)

    Vitamin C

    Corticosteroids

    Vitamin D

    Antipsychotics, corticosteroids, mineral oil, antiseizure medications, rifampin

    Vitamin E

    Mineral oil, warfarin

    Vitamin K

    Antibiotics, antiseizure medications, mineral oil, rifampin, warfarin

    Джерела літератури

    1. 1. US Preventive Services Task Force, Mangione CM, Barry MJ, et al: Vitamin, mineral, and multivitamin supplementation to prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement. JAMA 327(23):2326-2333, 2022. doi:10.1001/jama.2022.8970

