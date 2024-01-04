Судомні розлади

Awareness is usually impaired or lost, and motor function is abnormal from the onset. Generalized-onset seizures are classified as motor or nonmotor (absence) seizures.

Typical absence seizures (formerly called petit mal seizures) consist of 10- to 30-second loss of consciousness with eyelid fluttering; axial muscle tone may or may not be lost. Patients do not fall or convulse; they abruptly stop activity, then just as abruptly resume it, with no postictal symptoms or knowledge that a seizure has occurred. Absence seizures are genetic and occur predominantly in children. Usually, they begin between ages 5 and 15 years and do not continue into adulthood. Without treatment, such seizures are likely to occur many times a day. Seizures often occur when patients are sitting quietly, can be precipitated by hyperventilation, and rarely occur during exercise. Neurologic and cognitive examination results are usually normal.

Atypical absence seizures usually occur as part of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. They differ from typical absence seizures as follows:

They last longer.

Jerking or automatic movements are more pronounced.

Loss of awareness is less complete.

Many patients have a history of damage to the nervous system, developmental delay, abnormal neurologic examination results, and other types of seizures. Atypical absence seizures usually continue into adulthood.

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a severe form of epilepsy that causes several types of seizures; the disorder usually begins before the age of 4 years and can continue into adulthood. Periods of frequent seizures may alternate with relatively seizure-free periods. Intellectual function and/or information processing is impaired in most patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; development may be delayed, and behavioral problems may occur. Causes of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome include brain malformations, tuberous sclerosis, perinatal asphyxia, severe head injury, central nervous system infection, and hereditary genetic and degenerative or metabolic disorders. Sometimes no cause is identified.

In myoclonic absence seizures, the arms and shoulders jerk rhythmically (3 times/second), causing progressive lifting of the arms. Typically, these seizures last 10 to 60 seconds. Impairment of awareness may not be obvious. Myoclonic absence seizures are caused by various genetic disorders; sometimes the cause is unknown.

Eyelid myoclonia consists of myoclonic jerks of the eyelids and upward deviation of the eyes, often precipitated by closing the eyes or by light. Eyelid myoclonia can occur in motor as well as nonmotor seizures.

Atonic seizures occur most often in children, usually as part of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Atonic seizures are characterized by brief, complete loss of muscle tone and consciousness. Children fall or pitch to the ground, risking trauma, particularly head injury.

Tonic seizures occur most often during sleep, usually in children. The cause is usually the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Tonic (sustained) contraction of axial muscles may begin abruptly or gradually, then spread to the proximal muscles of the limbs. The neck is often stiff. Tonic seizures usually last 10 to 15 seconds. In longer tonic seizures, a few, rapid clonic jerks may occur as the tonic phase ends.

In clonic seizures, sustained rhythmic jerking occurs in the limbs on both sides of the body and often in head, neck, face, and trunk. Clonic seizures usually occur in infants and should be distinguished from jitteriness or shuddering attacks. Clonic seizures are much less common than tonic-clonic seizures.

Tonic-clonic seizures may be

Generalized-onset (formerly primarily generalized)

Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic (formerly, secondarily generalized)

Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures typically begin with an outcry; they continue with loss of consciousness and falling, followed by tonic contraction, then clonic (rapidly alternating contraction and relaxation) motion of muscles of the extremities, trunk, and head. Urinary and fecal incontinence, tongue biting, and frothing at the mouth sometimes occur. Seizures usually last 1 to 2 minutes. There is no aura.

Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures begin with a focal aware or focal impaired-awareness seizure, then progress to resemble other generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures.

Myoclonic seizures are brief, lightning-like jerks of a limb, several limbs, or the trunk. They may be repetitive, leading to a tonic-clonic seizure. The jerks may be bilateral or unilateral. Unlike other seizures with bilateral motor movements, consciousness is not lost unless the myoclonic seizure progresses into a generalized tonic-clonic seizure.

In myoclonic-atonic seizures, the extremities or trunk jerks briefly, then goes limp (drop attack). Seizures usually begin at age 6 months to 6 years. In two thirds of children, febrile seizures and generalized-onset convulsive seizures precede the myoclonic-atonic seizure. These seizures are more common among males (2:1). Development and cognition are typically normal but may become impaired when or after seizures begin.

The term epileptic spasms has replaced the term infantile spasms, although infantile spasms may be used for epileptic spasms that occur during infancy. Onset of epileptic spasms may be focal, generalized or unknown. They are characterized by sudden flexion and adduction of the arms and forward flexion of the trunk. Seizures last a few seconds and recur many times a day. They occur only in the first 5 years of life, then are replaced by other types of seizures. Developmental defects are usually present.

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a type of generalized myoclonic-tonic-clonic seizure; it is characterized by myoclonic, tonic-clonic, and absence seizures. It typically appears during adolescence. Seizures begin with a few bilateral, synchronous myoclonic jerks, followed in 90% of cases by generalized tonic-clonic seizures. They often occur when patients awaken in the morning, especially after sleep deprivation or alcohol use. Absence seizures occur in about one third of patients.

Febrile seizures occur, by definition, with fever and in the absence of intracranial infection; they are considered a type of provoked seizure. They affect about 4% of children aged 3 months to 5 years (1). Benign febrile seizures are brief, solitary, and generalized tonic-clonic in appearance. Complicated febrile seizures are focal, last > 15 minutes, or recur ≥ 2 times in < 24 hours. Overall, 2% of patients with febrile seizures develop a subsequent seizure disorder. However, incidence of seizure disorders and risk of recurrent febrile seizures are much greater among children with any of the following:

Complicated febrile seizures

Preexisting neurologic abnormalities

Onset before age 1 year

A family history of seizure disorders

Dravet syndrome (severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy) develops during early childhood; it has focal and generalized components (and thus is not clearly a type of generalized-onset or focal-onset seizure). Fever-induced focal seizures predominate during the first year of life; at about age 2 years, seizures evolve into generalized myoclonic seizures. Generalized myoclonic seizures are characterized by frequent axial-predominant bilateral myoclonic jerks that are accompanied by bursts of bisynchronous spike and wave activity on EEG. Other seizure types that can occur in Dravet syndrome include atypical absence, clonic, atonic, and tonic-clonic seizures. Psychomotor development stagnates or regresses during the second year of life. Mutations in the sodium channel alpha-1 subunit gene (SCN1A) occur in > 80% of patients with Dravet syndrome (2).