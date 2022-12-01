Седативні препарати

Acute intoxication generally requires nothing more than supportive care, including monitoring the airway, respirations, and cardiovascular status. If ingestion was within 1 hour, the gag reflex is preserved, and the patient can protect the airway, 50 g of activated charcoal may be given to reduce further absorption; however, this intervention has not been shown to reduce morbidity or mortality and is no longer routinely recommended. However, multidose activated charcoal is suggested to enhance elimination because of enterohepatic circulation of phenobarbital, although studies supporting positive clinical outcome are lacking. Occasionally, intubation and mechanical ventilation are required.

The benzodiazepine receptor antagonist flumazenil can reverse sedation and respiratory depression secondary to benzodiazepine overdose. Dose is 0.2 mg IV given over 30 seconds; 0.3 mg may be given after 30 seconds, followed by 0.5 mg every 1 minute to total 3 mg. However, its clinical usefulness is not well-defined because most people who overdose on benzodiazepines recover with only supportive care, and occasionally flumazenil precipitates seizures.

Contraindications to flumazenil include long-term benzodiazepine use (because flumazenil may precipitate withdrawal), an underlying seizure disorder, presence of twitching or other motor abnormalities, a concomitant epileptogenic drug overdose (especially of tricyclic antidepressants), and cardiac arrhythmias. Because many of these contraindications are usually unknown in overdoses, flumazenil is best reserved for patients with respiratory depression during a medical procedure (ie, when medical history is clearly known).

If phenobarbital overdose is diagnosed, urine alkalinization with sodium bicarbonate may enhance excretion. Some studies report successful treatment of high-dose phenobarbital overdose by hemodialysis (1).

Urinary alkalinization is accomplished by adding 150 mEq (150 mmol) sodium bicarbonate diluted in 1 liter D5W and infused at a rate of 1 to 1.5 liters per hour. Urinary pH should be maintained as close to 8 as possible for effective alkalinization.